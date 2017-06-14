Which? Best Buy leaf blowers
Best Buy leaf blowers and blower vacs clear your garden of autumn leaves in no time.
Don't get lumbered with a leaf blower vac that blocks every five minutes or a leaf blower that blasts your plants into oblivion. Our Best Buy leaf blowers are easy to use and our Best Buy blower vacs are quick to collect even damp leaves.
Our tests go further than anyone else's to ensure that the Best Buy leaf blowers and blower vac we recommend are the best available. And we don’t just reveal the best - we also highlight the poor scoring Don’t Buy leaf blowers and blower vacs that fail to make the grade, so you don’t inadvertently end up with a dud that you’ll soon be keen to replace.
- We clear over 1,000 sq m of ground covered with autumn leaves and even blow them out of garden borders.
- Each of our leaf blower and blower vac reviews include ratings for how easy they are to use on hard surfaces as well as grass and gravel.
- Leaf blowers and blower vacs can be tiring to use, and heavy or difficult to unblock - we assess which ones will really make clearing fallen leaves easy.
Log in to view our full list of Best Buy leaf blowers and blower vacs. If you're not already a member, get instant access by signing up for a Which? trial for £1.
How we find the best leaf blowers and blower vacs
We put every leaf blower and blower vac through a series of field tests, so you can be sure that your Best Buy is one of the best we’ve found at clearing leaves as well as being simple to use.
- Blowing power: we measure the time and effort it takes to clear a patio of damp leaves.
- Vacuuming on gravel: we time how long and how much effort it takes for each leaf blower vac to clear a gravel drive of leaves, without collecting the stones, too.
- Ease of use: we assess how comfortable each leaf blower and blower vac is to use, including how easy it is to empty the collection bag and clear any blockages.
Leaf blower and blower vac reviews you can trust
We’ve tested leaf blower and blower vacs from big names including Bosch, Black & Decker, Ryobi, Flymo and Stihl, as well as some less well-known brands. With Best Buys available for less than £100, we can tell you that you don't always need to spend much to get great results, so make sure you read our reviews before heading to the shops.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial to Which? and you’ll receive access to all our online reviews and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you’ll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.