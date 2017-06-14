Which? Best Buy leaf blowers

Leaf blower and blower vac reviews you can trust

We’ve tested leaf blower and blower vacs from big names including Bosch, Black & Decker, Ryobi, Flymo and Stihl, as well as some less well-known brands. With Best Buys available for less than £100, we can tell you that you don't always need to spend much to get great results, so make sure you read our reviews before heading to the shops.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

Try a £1 trial to Which? and you’ll receive access to all our online reviews and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you’ll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.