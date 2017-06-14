Reliable leaf blower brands
By Adelaide Gray
We've surveyed thousands of leaf blower owners to uncover the most and least reliable brands. Find out which brands top our table.
Most and least reliable leaf blower brands
We've rated the different leaf blower and leaf blower vac brands for reliability to guide you to those brands that should provide years of reliable service and away from those prone to developing faults.
To do this we've surveyed Which? members who own leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, quizzing them about any problems they’ve encountered. We use this feedback to create reliability ratings for each brand.
The table below reveals reliability ratings for five leaf blower and blower vac brands, including Bosch and Stihl, based on the experiences of people who own them.
|Leaf blower and leaf blower vac rated for reliability
|Brand
|Reliability rating
|Reliability score
|78%
|73%
|70%
|61%
|60%
|59%
|44%
Table notes
How leaf blower and leaf blower vac brands compare
Despite being prone to blocking, leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs are reasonably reliable garden tools with an average reliability score of 75%.
But there’s still a big difference between the best and worst brands of leaf blowers, as while the top-scoring brand gets 79% for reliability for its petrol machines, at the bottom of the table, one brand scores just 43% for reliability for its electric models.
62% is the average reliablility score for corded-electric leaf blower brands
Common leaf blower problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they’d encountered with their leaf blower or leaf blower vac, these were reported the most often:
- Leaf blower vacuum too easily blocked by debris 58%
- Collection bag failed 25%
- Battery failed/engine won't turn over 20%
Leaf blower reviews you can trust
As well as rating leaf blower and leaf blower vac brands for reliability, we independently test and review leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs from the biggest brands and cheaper own-brands at the Which? test lab. In our rigorous field tests, we test out the leaf blowers and blower vacs on grass, gravel and even on wet leaves stuck down onto a patio. We also include an ease-of-use assessment to find out how much effort you'll need to put in to clear your leaves and how easy the machine is to handle.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all of the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
