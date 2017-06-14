Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Reliable leaf blower brands

By Adelaide Gray

We've surveyed thousands of leaf blower owners to uncover the most and least reliable brands. Find out which brands top our table.

Most and least reliable leaf blower brands

We've rated the different leaf blower and leaf blower vac brands for reliability to guide you to those brands that should provide years of reliable service and away from those prone to developing faults.

To do this we've surveyed Which? members who own leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, quizzing them about any problems they’ve encountered. We use this feedback to create reliability ratings for each brand.

The table below reveals reliability ratings for five leaf blower and blower vac brands, including Bosch and Stihl, based on the experiences of people who own them. 

Once you’ve discovered which brands are most reliable, go straight to our leaf blower reviews to find the best model for you.

Leaf blower and leaf blower vac rated for reliability
Brand Reliability rating Reliability score
78%
73%
70%
61%
60%
59%
44%

Table notes
Ratings based on a survey of over 1,000 Which? members who own leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs in April and May 2015.

Key

How leaf blower and leaf blower vac brands compare

Despite being prone to blocking, leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs are reasonably reliable garden tools with an average reliability score of  75%. 

But there’s still a big difference between the best and worst brands of leaf blowers, as while the top-scoring brand gets 79% for reliability for its petrol machines, at the bottom of the table, one brand scores just 43% for reliability for its electric models.

62% is the average reliablility score for corded-electric leaf blower brands

We calculate our reliability scores based on the proportion of leaf blowers with problems per brand in our customer survey, against those from the same brand without problems. The faults are weighted so that more serious problems have a greater effect on the score. The resulting star ratings show a brand’s reliability compared with other brands in the same category. So that newer or older models don’t influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for age.

Common leaf blower problems

When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they’d encountered with their leaf blower or leaf blower vac, these were reported the most often:

  • Leaf blower vacuum too easily blocked by debris 58%
  • Collection bag failed 25%
  • Battery failed/engine won't turn over 20%

Read our guide on common leaf blower vac problems.

Leaf blower reviews you can trust

As well as rating leaf blower and leaf blower vac brands for reliability, we independently test and review leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs from the biggest brands and cheaper own-brands at the Which? test lab. In our rigorous field tests, we test out the leaf blowers and blower vacs on grass, gravel and even on wet leaves stuck down onto a patio. We also include an ease-of-use assessment to find out how much effort you'll need to put in to clear your leaves and how easy the machine is to handle.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all of the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

Compare leaf blowers and find the best one for you using our full leaf blower reviews

