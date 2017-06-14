Ryobi leaf blowers - should I buy one?

Which? verdict on Ryobi leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs

The Ryobi brand is owned by the global TTI Group. Ryobi isn't the best-known name for garden tools in the UK, but its tools definitely stand out as they are a distinctive greenish-yellow colour.

Ryobi have a small range of leaf blowers and blower vacs, but it runs from a very light cordless battery leaf blower, the OBL1802, to a powerful backpack petrol leaf blower, the RBL42BP.

Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Ryobi leaf blower and leaf blower vacs in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Ryobi leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.

The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Ryobi's overall pros and cons as a leaf blower and leaf blower vac brand, to help you decide whether a Ryobi leaf blower or leaf blower vac is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Ryobi is a brand worth buying.

