Ryobi leaf blowers - should I buy one?
By Adelaide Gray
Should you buy a Ryobi leaf blower or leaf blower vac? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Which? verdict on Ryobi leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs
The Ryobi brand is owned by the global TTI Group. Ryobi isn't the best-known name for garden tools in the UK, but its tools definitely stand out as they are a distinctive greenish-yellow colour.
Ryobi have a small range of leaf blowers and blower vacs, but it runs from a very light cordless battery leaf blower, the OBL1802, to a powerful backpack petrol leaf blower, the RBL42BP.
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Ryobi leaf blower and leaf blower vacs in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Ryobi leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Ryobi's overall pros and cons as a leaf blower and leaf blower vac brand, to help you decide whether a Ryobi leaf blower or leaf blower vac is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Ryobi is a brand worth buying.
Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you’re not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and hundreds of product reviews.
|Ryobi leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs - brand data
|Number tested since 2010
|5
|Number of current Best Buys
|Average test score
|Score range
|Number of current Best Buys
|Number of current Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy one?
|
Table notes
Table correct as of October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested between January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
KeyMember Content
How much do Ryobi leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs cost?
Although the Ryobi brand is often a little cheaper than other brands, when it comes to larger leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, the small range is priced very closely to other generally more expensive brands such as Stihl. As Ryobi makes quite powerful machines, if you only have a small garden then it's worth looking at Flymo or Bosch, which both make leaf blowers and blower vacs that are aimed more towards smaller garden use.
The cordless battery leaf blower OBL1802 costs around £50 and the battery and charger cost around an additional £35 each. However, this leaf blower is part of the Ryobi One+ range and the battery and charger can be used in other Ryobi tools.
Ryobi leaf blower vacs cost between £75 for the corded electric versions and up to £190 for the petrol models. The Ryobi petrol backpack leaf blower costs around £230 - slightly cheaper than a similar model from Stihl.
Leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs are very seasonal products, normally only available to buy during autumn. It is worth looking in pre and post-Christmas sales for a bargain, but don't expect to pick up a cheap model in the spring as they'll have been removed from sale.