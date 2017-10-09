What to do with autumn leaves

How do I make leaf mould?

The best thing you can do with autumn leaves is to compost them on their own to make a rich soil improver called leaf mould. This can then be used as a mulch on bare soil, where it will help retain moisture and suppress weeds, and then improve the soil as it rots down.

Which? Gardening has trialled different methods of making leaf mould and this was the best as the leaves rotted quickly and leaf mould was ready to use in only 12 months. As the leaves were shredded, we could also put more in each bag compared to whole leaves: