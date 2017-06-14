Best Buy light bulbs
The best LED light bulbs provide a consistent, bright light that matches the claims on the box, as well as being highly energy efficient.
You can spend well over £15 on a single LED light bulb. Or you can use the results of our independent lab tests to save money - we have found Best Buy LED light bulbs from as little as £4. We have also found brilliant super-bright LED bulbs equivalent to the old style 100W bulb. Which? independent reviews reveal which light bulbs will impress, whatever your requirements.
Our tests go further than anyone else’s to make sure the Best Buy light bulbs that we recommend are up to the job. We also show you the colour, brightness and in the case of spotlights, angle of the light so that you can pick the best bulbs for your needs. Plus we highlight any light bulbs that perform particularly poorly in our testing, so you don’t waste your cash on a dud bulb.
- We test the light bulb's colour and brightness to see how closely it matches the claim on the packaging.
- We test multiple bulbs and assess the consistency that is achieved between light bulbs. This way you can be sure that the bulb you buy will match the results we see in our test lab.
- Years of LED durability testing has satisfied us that most will last for their claimed lifetimes. But we still test any new LED technology- such as filament bulbs - for durability, to make sure you won't get stuck with a pricey bulb that fails early.
How we uncover the best light bulbs
Every year, we send the latest LED light bulbs and spotlights on the market off to our test lab so that we can sort the shining lights from the awful bulbs. We also make sure we test any new and emerging trends in the light bulb market, including super bright 100W LED bulbs and filament LED bulbs.
- Does it do what it says on the packet? We test each light bulb against its claims for brightness, and colour of light. You would be amazed how far off some bulbs are. We have found bulbs that deviate by as much as 20% from the claims on the packet. That means that if you are not careful your white warm glow could actually be a clinical bluey colour.
- Are the bulbs consistent? We test multiple samples of each bulb so that we can be certain of our test results and also let you know how consistent the bulbs are. There is nothing worse than a noticeably different colour being emitted from your six identical spotlights.
- Will the light bulbs last? We have done lots of research on LED light bulbs to prove that they do last an incredibly long time, however we still test new LED technology for durability. So if you have your eye on a Best Buy filament LED, you can be sure that it will last the course.
Light bulb reviews you can trust
Light bulbs from the biggest brands, such as Philips, Osram and Integral, go head to head in our testing with supermarket own-brands. And the results show that the priciest aren’t always the best.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
