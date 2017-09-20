Philips Hue vs other smart lighting systems

Smart light bulb brands explained

Hive



Hive is better known for its thermostats, but it does a whole range of smart tech, including plugs, cameras, sensors and bulbs.

White bulbs, bulbs with adjustable colour temperature and bulbs that can change colour are all available. A hub is required to control the bulbs from your phone and it's the most expensive of the models we've tested at £80.

Hive doesn't make any spotlight bulbs yet, but its standard bulbs are available with bayonet or edison fittings.

Ikea



Ikea's range of Tradfri bulbs feature spotlight as well as conventional bulbs, but they are all simple dimmable bulbs, with no option for colour temperature or colour-changing versions.

They require a hub to work and it is currently a closed network, which means you won't be able to use a smart hub to control the bulbs or set up routines that makes them come on when motion sensors are triggered.

Ikea has said it is planning to update the bulbs in the future to work with smart hubs, but these aren't your best option if you have a Samsung SmartThings hub, an Amazon Echo or another hub at home already.

LIFX



Like Philips, LIFX has a large range of bulbs, including spotlights and conventional bulbs. You can choose from white and colour-changing bulbs and they need a hub to be connected to your router to work.

They are compatible with a range of smart hubs and you can control them with your voice if you have an Amazon Echo or Google Home.

LIFX also does a night-vision bulb, which functions in the usual way with the added benefit of helping infrared security see better in the dark.

Osram



Osram calls its smart bulb system Lightify and there are dimmable white bulbs, colour-temperature bulbs and colour-changing bulbs to choose from.

A hub is required, though it doesn't need to be wired to your router, and it will work with other smart hubs if you want to set up routines or control them with your voice.

You can choose from spotlight bulbs as well as conventional bayonet and edison cap bulbs.

