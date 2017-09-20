Top smart light bulbs for 2017

The world of smart tech is weird and wonderful. Most of us aren't rushing out to buy an internet-connected toothbrush that films inside your mouth, or a smart fork that tells you when you're eating too fast, but connecting light bulbs to the internet makes sense.

Smart light bulbs can be controlled from an app on your phone, which means you can turn them on and off wherever you are - whether you're lounging on your sofa and too comfy to move, or miles away on holiday. Having bulbs that you can control remotely may also make your home more secure. If you find you'll be out later than you thought, or you're away, you can use the app to switch your smart bulbs on in your living room so it looks like someone's home.

You can dim some smart bulbs, too, and change their colour, but which are the best? We've tested models from top brands, including Philips, Ikea and LIFX, to see which are the easiest to use, paying particular attention to the apps that control the bulbs, which have the best light quality and which are the most secure. These are the best and worst smart light bulbs we've tested.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.