Top five bed-in-a-box mattresses for 2017

Spending a few hundred pounds on a mattress that you haven’t tried out sounds risky. But our tests have revealed that some of the best mattresses money can buy are only available in vacuum-packed boxes that you order online. We’ve rounded up the top five for 2017 to help you make a decision you’ll be happy with for many years to come.

You can sleep safe in the knowledge that the mattresses we’ve recommended below will give your spine the support it needs without sagging or softening with time. The only thing we can’t tell you is whether you’ll find it comfortable.

That’s why we normally suggest you try a mattress before you buy. But that’s the beauty of the bed-in-a-box mattresses we’ve listed below. They all come with a sleep trial of several weeks, during which time you can send the mattress back for an exchange or, in many cases, a full refund.

