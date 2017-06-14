Top five memory foam mattresses for 2017

Do you like the idea of sinking into a memory foam mattress, but worry that it will restrict your movement or feel too warm to lie on? If so, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the top five memory foam mattresses, helping you to pick one that will help you get a great night's sleep with none of the compromises.

We've delved through the data from our independent and rigorous mattress tests to bring you our pick of mattresses containing memory foam. We've also highlighted an expensive Don't Buy you should avoid if you're looking for a supportive mattress that will stand the test of time.

Time and time again, our results have conclusively proven that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a great mattress. You may be surprised how little a good night's sleep can cost when you scroll down to see our memory foam mattress recommendations. Or, if you're looking for a pocket sprung or latex mattress, or maybe just an ordinary foam one, take a look at our full list of mattress reviews to find the best option for you.

