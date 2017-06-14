Top five pocket sprung mattresses for 2017
By Ben Slater
Our pick of the top five pocket sprung mattresses will help you wake up with a spring in your step for years to come. Find out which pocket sprung mattress you should buy.
Pocket sprung mattresses are often said to provide long-lasting support without ever sagging in the middle. But while the best do all that and more, the worst we've seen cost hundreds of pounds and fail on both counts. Take a look at our pick of the best and worst pocket sprung mattresses to avoid making a decision that will hamper your sleep for years to come.
Don't assume that a great night's sleep costs a fortune. Our rigorous tests exclusively reveal that some mattresses costing less than £250 are more supportive, breathable and durable than certain mattresses costing four times as much.
Whether you want a traditional pocket sprung mattress with natural fillings, or a more modern one containing both springs and memory foam, we've tested some excellent mattresses that you'll want to consider. Take a look at our recommendations below, or head to our full list of mattress reviews to pick out the perfect option for you.
Top five pocket sprung mattresses
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
- Dimensions (cm):
It’s may be the most expensive mattress on this list, but it’s also the best we’ve seen in years. This pocket sprung mattress contains several layers of foam, which may not be to everyone’s liking, but you’re in luck if you like the feel of it in the shop. You can sleep well in the knowledge that this mattress will support your spine for years to come without ever sagging or softening. It’s also a good bet for both restless and light sleepers because, while it’s very easy to turn on, it also does a great job at absorbing bounces.
- Body support overall:
- 4 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
- Dimensions (cm):
If you tend to get too hot during the night, you’ll want to consider this mattress. It feels cooler than average to lie on and it’s a lot more supportive than most, too. You should always try a mattress before you buy, but if you find this one comfortable in the shop, you can be confident that it will feel exactly the same several years down the line. The support doesn’t deteriorate at all, and it won’t sag or soften with time.
- Body support overall:
- 4 out of 5
- Stability:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
- Dimensions (cm):
If you’re looking for a pocket sprung mattress with natural fillings, you’ll want to consider this one. The combination of a pocket sprung core and layers of natural latex, cotton and wool is clearly a winning one because this mattress provides good support for side-sleepers and is one of the most supportive we’ve ever tested for people who sleep on their back. You can rely on the same level of support for years to come and, unlike some mattresses with natural fillings we’ve seen, this one doesn’t sag dramatically with time.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
- Dimensions (cm):
Perhaps the best value pocket sprung mattress we’ve ever seen, this excellent option will provide good all-round body support for years to come. That’s not all, as it’s also breathable, easy to turn on and stable – that means you’re less likely to be disturbed if your partner gets up during the night. Finally, it’s lighter and easier to manoeuvre than many other pocket sprung mattresses, which you’ll be thankful for when you rotate it from head to toe or move it into another bedroom or home.
- Body support overall:
- 3 out of 5
- Stability:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
- Dimensions (cm):
If you’re struggling to decide between pocket sprung and memory foam, why not go for both? This affordable mattress has a pocket sprung core and a memory foam layer on top. The result is a breathable mattress that will give your spine good support for years to come, especially if you’re smaller than average and sleep on your back. It’s very easy to turn on and won’t sag at all. But when you lie on it in the shop, it’s worth bearing in mind that it gets a little softer with time.
Be wary of this pocket sprung mattress
- Body support overall:
- 2 out of 5
- Stability:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 3 out of 5
- Warmth:
- Weight (kg):
- Dimensions (cm):
Don’t be fooled by the name - this mattress provides poor spinal support for both back- and side-sleepers. To make matters worse, it’s among the worst we’ve seen for sagging over time. So, even if you find it comfortable in the shop, there’s a good chance you won’t after you’ve been sleeping on it for a few years.
Which? mattress reviews
We spend thousands of pounds putting mattresses through their paces, and we're completely independent, so you can have complete confidence in our results.
Our body-support tests reveal how supportive each mattress is for you, regardless of your body shape or favoured sleeping position. And after we've simulated between eight and 10 years of use in our durability tests, we perform the body-support tests all over again. That way you know how the support changes over time. The best mattresses provide the same support as they did when new - even after you've been sleeping on them for years.
A good mattress is about more than just support and durability, though. Each one we test is measured for how easy it is to turn over on, how breathable it is and how stable it is. If you’re a light sleeper, we recommend buying a mattress that gets five stars for stability. These are the best at absorbing bounces, so you’re less likely to be disturbed when your partner rolls over or gets up in the night.
