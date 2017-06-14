What You Need to Know About Mattresses

Washable mattress covers

Some mattresses come with a removable cover, which is handy if you're expecting to have to wash the mattress.

If the mattress you want to buy doesn't come with a cover, you can buy a cover separately.

Mattress firmness

Contrary to popular belief, a mattress doesn’t have to be hard to be good for you. How firm it is comes down to personal preference, as long as it does a good job of supporting your body.

We measure the shape of a person's body at 36 different points both when standing up and lying down on the mattress - this way we can tell how well the mattress keeps your spine in the same shape as when you're standing up.

For each mattress, check our body-support scores for both lying on your back and lying on your side, and read our full mattress reviews to find the one that's right for you.