Best microwave brands
By Jane Darling
Discover the best and worst microwave brands according to our independent test lab reviews and survey of thousands of microwave owners.
We've been testing microwaves for several decades, which means we've developed an unrivalled insight into the strengths and weaknesses of different brands.
Every microwave we test goes through a battery of tests at our lab, and only those that excel are awarded Best Buy status. You can see the results of these tests by checking out our microwave reviews.
In the tables below you can compare the major brands against each other - brands such as Bosch, Daewoo, Panasonic, Samsung and Sharp, as well as big retailers including Argos and Sainsbury's.
We've also listed the best brands by two different types of microwave - solo (microwave only) and combination - so you can see which do best for the type you're interested in.
Find out which brands do best in our testing, as well as those our members have voted the most reliable.
Best and worst solo microwave brands
Below we've collated all our solo microwave (microwave-only) test results, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see at a glance how the key brands of solo microwaves compare.
|Best microwave brands
|Brand
|Average test score1
|Reliability rating2
|Customer score2
|Verdict
|58%
|76%
|This brand's microwaves don't do that well in our testing, so we have no Best Buys to recommend. However, it comes top in terms of reliability and our members really rate them highly for customer satisfaction.
|70%
|75%
|Microwaves from this brand may be a bit pricier than some others, but they do well in our tests - two are Best Buys - and Which? members like them. The brand scores well for reliability, too.
|60%
|67%
|With such a high score for reliability, this brand's models are less likely to develop faults than other microwaves. However, they aren't top of the popularity stakes with Which? members, and don't excel in our tests - none are Best Buys. Despite this, our members consider them good value for money.
|65%
|65%
|We don't have any Best Buys for this brand of microwave, but they do score a decent average in our testing and are relatively inexpensive. They are reliable, and Which? members consider them good value for money.
|65%
|64%
|This brand's microwaves do reasonably in our tests - one is a Best Buy - but their reliability is only average and their customer score mediocre. Which? members do, however, think this budget brand is good value for money.
|61%
|63%
|The microwaves from this brand don't excel in our tests, but it is a reliable brand. Our members feel they are good value for money, but fewer than two-thirds would recommend the brand to a friend.
|60%
|62%
|While this brand's microwaves are reliable, they don't do brilliantly in our tests. Members consider them only average value for money and don't rate them especially highly.
|69%
|59%
|This brand's microwaves do reasonably well in our tests and one is a Best Buy. They are reliable, but Which? members aren't ecstatic about them and rate them only average value for money.
|
Table notes
2 The customer score, brand reliability score and value for money rating are based on responses to a Which? member survey conducted in May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experiences of that brand.
KeyMember Content
Choosing the best brand of microwave
More than one thousand Which? members have told us what they think about their brand of solo microwave and how satisfied they are with it. This allows us to calculate a Which? customer score.
All the major brands of microwave are included, such as Bosch, Panasonic, Samsung and Sharp. These and more feature in our owners' views survey.
The most popular brand of solo microwave won a customer score of 76% – and an impressive five-star reliability rating. The least popular got a customer score of only 59%, but was still considered a reliable brand.
Best and worst combination microwave brands
Below we've collated all of our combination microwave test results, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see at a glance how the key brands of combination microwaves compare.
|Best combination microwave brands
|Brand
|Average test score1
|Reliability rating2
|Customer score2
|Verdict
|69%
|80%
|More Which? members own a microwave from this brand - both solo and combi - than any other brand. This brand does well in our tests - there are two Best Buy combi models to choose from - and four out of five members would recommend them to a friend. They are a reliable brand and members consider them good value for money.
|n/a
|69%
|This brand came top of our reliability survey this year, though Which? members consider them only average value for money. More than two-thirds would recommend a combi microwave from this brand to a friend.
|70%
|66%
|One of this brand's combi microwaves is a Best Buy - and its average test score is impressive. Which? members consider them good value for money and two-thirds would recommend the brand to a friend. They get a good reliability score, too.
|57%
|67%
|This brand's combi microwaves don't get an impressively high average test score - but it does have one Best Buy. However, there is also a Don't Buy among the three we've tested. Which? members have found them reliable, and consider them good value for money - about two-thirds would recommend this brand's microwave to a friend.
Table notes
KeyMember Content
Choosing the best brand of combination microwave
Nearly 700 Which? members have told us what they think about their brand of combination microwave and how satisfied they are with it.
This allows us to calculate a Which? customer score - this year we have sufficient data on Panasonic, Samsung and Sharp for them to feature in our owners' views survey.
The most popular brand of combination microwave won a customer score of 80%, while the least popular got a rating of 66%. The most popular brand also achieved a four-star reliability record.