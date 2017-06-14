Best microwave brands

We've been testing microwaves for several decades, which means we've developed an unrivalled insight into the strengths and weaknesses of different brands.

Every microwave we test goes through a battery of tests at our lab, and only those that excel are awarded Best Buy status. You can see the results of these tests by checking out our microwave reviews.

In the tables below you can compare the major brands against each other - brands such as Bosch, Daewoo, Panasonic, Samsung and Sharp, as well as big retailers including Argos and Sainsbury's.

We've also listed the best brands by two different types of microwave - solo (microwave only) and combination - so you can see which do best for the type you're interested in.

Find out which brands do best in our testing, as well as those our members have voted the most reliable.