Below, we talk you through how to buy the best microwave for you, whatever your budget. You can also watch our video above for our expert buying tips.

Microwaves are a useful kitchen extra, whether you're re-heating yesterday's dinner, steaming veg, or defrosting some meat for your next meal. You can also buy microwaves that double up as a mini oven, grilling and cooking food as well as microwaving it. Which one is best for you depends on what you plan to use it for most.

Power and price aren't reliable indicators of cooking ability though, and if you don't do your research you might end up with a model too small to fit your crockery in, so it's worth doing a little research to find the best microwave for your budget.

Take a look at our pick of the best microwaves to discover the models that Which? recommends.