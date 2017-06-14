How we test microwaves

What makes a Best Buy microwave?

We will only recommend microwaves that heat and defrost your food quickly and evenly, leaving no overdone or cool parts. If the microwave oven also has a grill or conventional oven, we'll test these functions, too. Watch the video above to see why a Best Buy microwave oven will make a real, practical difference to you.

All microwaves go through a set of rigorous tests to assess how good they are at the important functions we use microwaves for. Our reviews answer the following important questions:

How good is the microwave oven at heating?

How good is it at defrosting?

What's the microwave's grill like?

What's the oven like?

Is the microwave oven noisy?

Is the microwave easy to use?

Should I buy it?

Head to our microwaves reviews to discover which ones come out top of our testing and will guarantee great results.

Alternatively, read on to find out more about exactly how we do our microwave oven testing.