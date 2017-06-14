Reliable microwave brands

Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about their home appliances to find out which brands are the most reliable. This year, we've compiled the views of more than 1,800 members about their microwaves to bring you reliability ratings for big-name microwave brands.

Overall, microwaves are fairly reliable - they get a score of 87%. But that doesn't guarantee you'll buy a reliable machine.

Our table below reveals how reliable well-know brands actually are, including Argos, Bosch, Daewoo, Neff, Samsung and supermarket Sainsbury's. The highest-scoring brand of microwave has an excellent reliability score of 91%.

We've also got scores for combination microwave brands, such as Panasonic and Sharp, the highest-scoring 84%. Scroll down to see the results for these too.

Only logged-in Which? members can view the scores in the tables below. If you're not already a member, get instant access with a a £1 trial to Which?.