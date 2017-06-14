Reliable microwave brands
By Jane Darling
We've surveyed thousands of Which? members to discover which microwave brands are most and least reliable. Find out which top our table.
Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about their home appliances to find out which brands are the most reliable. This year, we've compiled the views of more than 1,800 members about their microwaves to bring you reliability ratings for big-name microwave brands.
Overall, microwaves are fairly reliable - they get a score of 87%. But that doesn't guarantee you'll buy a reliable machine.
Our table below reveals how reliable well-know brands actually are, including Argos, Bosch, Daewoo, Neff, Samsung and supermarket Sainsbury's. The highest-scoring brand of microwave has an excellent reliability score of 91%.
We've also got scores for combination microwave brands, such as Panasonic and Sharp, the highest-scoring 84%. Scroll down to see the results for these too.
How microwave brands compare
Panasonic microwaves are a very popular purchase – a massive 53% of respondents to our survey on microwaves own a Panasonic microwave. Sharp owners accounted for 12%, while 5% own a Neff or Samsung microwave.
Our brand reliability scores are based on the proportion of microwaves that experienced problems per brand, and faults are weighted so that more serious problems account for more of the score. A brand needed at least 30 responses to earn a score.
We also ask owners the extent to which the product they own represents value for money and assign a rating to each brand based on the views of those who own them. It isn't always the cheapest that are considered the best value for money.
Common problems with microwaves
When we asked you what niggles and bigger problems you'd had with your solo microwaves, the following were the most common issues:
• Inner cavity surface peeling/bubbling 14%
• Stopped working 12%
• Faulty food 5%
Nearly 1,200 people told us about the problems they'd encountered - many owere relatively minor, such as surface of the inner cavity peeling, but others were serious faults that prevented the microwave being used at all.
Most and least reliable combination microwave brands
We've also compiled the views of nearly 700 members about their combination microwaves to bring you reliability ratings for big-name combination microwave brands, too.
As a category, combination microwaves came out with a reliability score of 84% in our survey, which means they're a little less reliable than standard solo (microwave-only) microwaves.
Find out which brand tops the reliability table below - brands featured are Neff, Panasonic, Samsung and Sharp.
Combination microwave brands
Panasonic is also a very popular brand among combination microwaves owners – in fact, 55% of respondents to our survey on combi microwaves own a Panasonic model. The next most popular brand among those taking part in our survey was Neff, with 7% of respondents owning one.
Common problems with combination microwaves
When we asked you what niggles and bigger problems you'd had with your combination microwaves, the following were the most common issues:
- Stopped working 16%
- Not heating contents 6%
- Faulty door 8%
Microwave reviews you can trust
It's impossible to tell when you're in the shop how well a microwave will defrost or heat up your food. Will it leave hot parts and cold parts, or will your food emerge evenly warmed and succulent?
No other independent organisation tests microwaves as thoroughly as we do. When testing how well a microwave will heat up your food, we use 39 temperature probes so any unevenness can be detected.
We also check how a microwave performs if you use it for a prolonged period of time. We've found that most lose power with continuous use, which will be something you want to know if you use your microwave to heat up several meals in a row.
We use slabs of mince to assess whether a microwave defrosts evenly, or whether it starts cooking some parts while leaving frozen patches elsewhere.
Find out which microwaves excelled in our test, and which would leave your food with hot a cold patches, by visiting our microwave reviews.
Best Buy microwaves
A microwave can only qualify as a Best Buy if its brand scores at least three stars in our survey of thousands of owners - in which we ask how often their appliances have broken down - or if it has a free five-year warranty.
But as both microwaves and combi microwaves are generally reliable categories, we allow them to be Best Buys even if they don’t yet have a reliability rating in our survey.
