Top microwave brands for 2017

Choosing the best microwave brand

This year, only one microwave brand achieves the top grade for reliability. Go for this brand and you shouldn’t have to put up with any inconvenient breakdowns, small or large. Some models from this brand excel in our tests, though others are more middle-of-the-road.

Overall, microwaves are generally reliable. Many get a good four-star rating, so you have a decent range of brands to pick from if you want to find one that won't let you down – though one does trail behind so could leave you more vulnerable to tiresome breakdowns.

Once you've narrowed down the brands worth buying, head to our list of the best microwaves for 2017 to pick a model that cooks to perfection.

If you’re just after a simple microwave that will heat the occasional ready meal or defrost some leftovers, a microwave-only model should fit the bill. A combi microwave, on the other hand, has a grill plus the ability to cook with conventional heat like an oven. If you’re unsure which way to turn, use our advice on how to buy the best microwave.

Are microwaves generally reliable?

Generally speaking, when compared with other kitchen appliances, microwaves are reliable. The graph below shows how reliable they are compared with the best and worst kitchen gadgets, and you can see they fall somewhere in between.