Best Buy mini greenhouses to fit under a window

Looking for a mini greenhouse that will fit under your window? We’ve tested them to find the best.

Mini greenhouses go against a wall or fence and can fit into the tiniest of spaces. They will enable you to enjoy raising plants from seed and cuttings, and even grow tender veg such as tomatoes and peppers.

But which are the best models to spend your hard-earned cash on? We've tested models from a number of top-selling brands including Access and Two Wests & Elliott. Discover which models we rate as Best Buys.

Which? members can log in now to view the results below. If you're not already a subscriber, get instant access with a £1 trial to Which?