Best cheap mini hi-fi systems

If you want an audio system to play music from a range of different sources, there’s nothing better than a decent mini hi-fi. Whether you want to listen to the radio, play a CD or stream music and podcasts, most modern mini hi-fi systems do it all.

Our tough lab tests have found Best Buy mini hi-fi systems for £490. But every manufacturer offers a wide range of price options, so you don't necessarily have to pay top whack to get a good model, even if you have your heart set on a particular brand. We’ve found Best Buys for around half the price that sound just as good. Bear in mind, however, that the less you pay, the more the quality of what you'll get for your money can vary.

In the table below, we’ve rounded up the top-scoring affordable mini hi-fis on the market. Always check our reviews first before handing over your cash so you don't end up with a mini hi-fi that’s cheap but definitely not cheerful.

