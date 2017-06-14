Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best cheap mini hi-fi systems

By Alison Potter

Mini hi-fi systems can be surprisingly expensive. Here are our three favourite great value models - all offering fantastic sound quality at a budget-friendly price.

If you want an audio system to play music from a range of different sources, there’s nothing better than a decent mini hi-fi. Whether you want to listen to the radio, play a CD or stream music and podcasts, most modern mini hi-fi systems do it all.

Our tough lab tests have found Best Buy mini hi-fi systems for £490. But every manufacturer offers a wide range of price options, so you don't necessarily have to pay top whack to get a good model, even if you have your heart set on a particular brand. We’ve found Best Buys for around half the price that sound just as good. Bear in mind, however, that the less you pay, the more the quality of what you'll get for your money can vary.

In the table below, we’ve rounded up the top-scoring affordable mini hi-fis on the market. Always check our reviews first before handing over your cash so you don't end up with a mini hi-fi that’s cheap but definitely not cheerful.

Best cheap mini hi-fi systems for 2017

Denon RCD-M40DAB
Today's best price £169.00
Which? score 88%
Reviewed Aug 2015
Best Buy
Sound:
5 out of 5
Features:
3 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Main unit dimensions HxWxD:
Claimed Amp power per channel:
Pair this unit with a good set of speakers and this Best Buy produces one of the best sounds we've heard from a micro hi-fi system. It's very straightforward to set up and use, and has a CD player, FM and DAB radio, as well as a USB input to stream music from a smartphone or tablet.

Pioneer XCHM51DAB
Typical price £179.00
Which? score 75%
Reviewed Feb 2016
Best Buy
Sound:
4 out of 5
Features:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Main unit dimensions HxWxD:
Claimed Amp power per channel:
If you already own a good set of speakers, then this mini hi-fi is a tempting purchase to replace your ageing home sound system. With Bluetooth, DAB and a USB port for connecting devices, this Best Buy wireless-enabled unit offers a wide range of playback options and is easy to use.

Sony CMT-SBT100
Typical price £179.00
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Dec 2014
Best Buy
Sound:
4 out of 5
Features:
3 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Main unit dimensions HxWxD:
Claimed Amp power per channel:
This mini hi-fi has a CD player, DAB radio, USB and Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of sound, this Best Buy outdoes most of the more expensive models. It's also a fairly easy system to use, and you should be up and running within a few minutes of getting it out of the box.

JVC UX-D100
Today's best price £139.99
Which? score 69%
Reviewed Feb 2016
Sound:
4 out of 5
Features:
2 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Main unit dimensions HxWxD:
Claimed Amp power per channel:
Narrowly missing out on being a Best Buy, this mini hi-fi offers lots of different options for music playback, including CD, radio, Bluetooth and near field communication. With speakers included, it offers a complete set-up out of the box and it sounds great too, whether you’re listening to speech, classical music, pop or jazz.

Sony CMT-SBT40D
Today's best price £119.99
Which? score 65%
Reviewed Dec 2014
Sound:
4 out of 5
Features:
2 out of 5
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Main unit dimensions HxWxD:
Claimed Amp power per channel:
It's not a Best Buy, but this mini hi-fi is very reasonably-priced and it sounds great, no matter what you play on it. It has all the basic features you'd expect from a micro hi-fi, plus the added bonus of a built-in CD/DVD player, so you can hook it up to your TV and use the micro hi-fi's speakers for your TV's audio, too.

We test mini hi-fi systems more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

When testing mini hi-fi systems in our test lab, we monitor, measure and test more than 200 technical criteria to ensure that we have every base covered. Everything from volume and sound quality to key dimensions and features are considered.

We even test how loud each system can go before the sound distorts, to see whether it's the type of hi-fi that would be ideal for a large room or a party, or whether it's really only suited to a smaller space where it would be used with lower volume levels. When we pass judgment on a mini hi-fi, you can be sure that if there's a problem to be found with it we'll let you know.

We've got a huge range of expertly tested mini hi-fi systems waiting for you in our mini hi-fi reviews.

