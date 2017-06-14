Best mini hi-fis of 2017
By Jack Turner
Our favourite Best Buy mini hi-fis of 2017, sure to be a great-sounding system that will give you years of listening pleasure.
The best 2017 mini hi-fi for you
Some people want a full-sized, audiophile hi-fi while others want a pint-sized wireless speaker, but for those in the middle the mini hi-fi is ideal. Put one in your living room and you can relax with your favourite artists, or tune into Gardener’s Question Time while you’re putting your feet up. The best models cram a lot of features in a compact box, without compromising sound quality or becoming too complex to use. The worst models sound small or become a pain when you’re looking for some easy-listening, so they’re best avoided.
Which? evaluates a range of mini hi-fi systems every year, and in the table below you’ll find the five Best Buy mini hi-fis that we’d recommend in 2017. From simple, budget mini systems to high-end systems with built-in internet streaming and Bluetooth connections for a mobile phone, there will be something here to fit your needs.
|Mini Hi-Fis
|Click for full review
|Overall Sound Quality
|Ease of Use
|Score
|78%
|
With a vast array of inputs, this mini hi-fi is the only sound system you'll need. Despite its advanced functionality, this great sounding system remains easy to use.
Find out which mini hi-fi we're talking about by
|77%
|
A modern music fan's dream, this Best Buy can accommodate pretty much all the 21st century listener would want - wireless connectivity, great sound and simple design.
Find out which mini hi-fi we're talking about by
|75%
|
With a USB port for playback from Apple devices, this mini hi-fi will be especially tempting for iPhone fans. But great sound quality means everyone should be interested.
Find out which mini hi-fi we're talking about by
|73%
|
This Best Buy mini hi-fi is straight forward and easy to use. Features include DAB, USB, CD, FM and Bluetooth too.
Find out which mini hi-fi we're talking about by
Which? gives Mini hi-fi systems a full-sized listening test
They might be smaller than a full-scale hi-fi, but mini hi-fis still need to sound big. That’s why when Which? tests mini hi-fis, we put each one through the same demanding tests. To find out how good each mini hi-fi sounds, we bring in an expert panel of music and audio experts, who listen to classical, jazz, rock, pop and spoken word material in controlled conditions.
We check the sound at different volumes, and look at how effective any tone controls are. We also find out how directional the sound is. Does music still sound good as you move around the room?
We also try out the major functions and features, to see how easy and intuitive these are to use. We see how easy the instructions are to follow, and find out whether tuning in radio stations or setting the clock will cause you any headaches.
We connect up smartphones to see how the system handles streaming audio, and even monitor power consumption, to see whether your mini hi-fi might land you with a bigger energy bill. We go into more detail to help you find the perfect mini hi-fi, and because we’re independent, unbiased and unswayed by advertising, we give you buying advice that you can trust.