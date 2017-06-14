Best mini hi-fis of 2017

Which? gives Mini hi-fi systems a full-sized listening test

They might be smaller than a full-scale hi-fi, but mini hi-fis still need to sound big. That’s why when Which? tests mini hi-fis, we put each one through the same demanding tests. To find out how good each mini hi-fi sounds, we bring in an expert panel of music and audio experts, who listen to classical, jazz, rock, pop and spoken word material in controlled conditions.

We check the sound at different volumes, and look at how effective any tone controls are. We also find out how directional the sound is. Does music still sound good as you move around the room?

We also try out the major functions and features, to see how easy and intuitive these are to use. We see how easy the instructions are to follow, and find out whether tuning in radio stations or setting the clock will cause you any headaches.

We connect up smartphones to see how the system handles streaming audio, and even monitor power consumption, to see whether your mini hi-fi might land you with a bigger energy bill. We go into more detail to help you find the perfect mini hi-fi, and because we’re independent, unbiased and unswayed by advertising, we give you buying advice that you can trust.