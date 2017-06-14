How to buy the best mini hi-fi system
By Jack Turner
Separate speakers or all-in-one? Internet streaming or USB support? This expert guide will help you pick the best mini hi-fi for you.
The best mini hi-fis sound great, are easy to use, and will bring you constant listening pleasure for years to come. It's a crowded market, with plenty of models to choose from, all promising to be the best that you've ever heard. Only a few can deliver on that promise, which is why it pays to do some research.
Depending on how you wish to use your home sound system, mini hi-fi models can offer anything from just a simple CD player to radio, Bluetooth and internet streaming services. Explore our expert advice below to help guide you through buying your mini hi-fi system.
How much should I spend on a mini hi-fi system?
Mini hi-fi models vary massively in price, from sub-£100 to more than £500. If you're looking for a system packed full of features with fantastic sound quality, these models come at a premium. But if you're after something a little more simple, you can look after the wallet without scrimping on sound. Our Best Buys always deliver a great listening experience and start at less than £200.
Separate speakers vs all-in-ones
Mini hi-fi systems generally fall into two categories: a main unit with separate speakers or an all-in-one device with speakers built in. Both options have their advantages, offering you different things depending on your needs. When looking at a system with separate speakers, make sure you know whether speakers are included in the price, as this is not always the case.
Separate speakers: A big selling point for separate speakers is the ability to replace them if they are damaged or aged, without the need to buy a whole new system. If you’re willing to splash out, you can often vastly improve the sound quality by swapping the speakers for a better pair. Also, should you have a tight space for your mini hi-fi, a three-part system offers a little more flexibility when positioning, although set-up may not be quite as convenient as an all-in-one.
All-in-ones: What they lack in versatility, all-in-ones make up for in simplicity. Although there is no option to change the speakers, they generally have fewer wires, and are pretty much plug and play. For a more modern look, some all-in-ones have flat profiles to allow wall-mounting.
iPod dock vs Bluetooth
Mini hi-fi systems don’t just have to be for playing CDs. In fact, many now incorporate features that allow you to play your pocket-sized music collection – the most common are either Bluetooth or an iPod/iPhone dock.
iPod dock: Generally hassle-free to use, simply connect your iPhone or iPod to the dock and listen away. Some (but not all) will also charge your device whilst docked. One thing to watch out for is compatibility – newer models will use the Apple Lightning connector (introduced in 2012) so you should always check that your device has the correct port for the dock.
Bluetooth: This avoids the problem with compatibility as you can connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device, whether it is Apple or not. It also offers the convenience of wireless listening – there’s no need for a physical connection. Connection isn’t quite as straightforward as a dock but shouldn’t be overly complicated. And be careful of draining the charge on your smart device – playing music via Bluetooth can diminish your battery.
Internet streaming vs USB
Some mini hi-fis are capable of accessing your home wi-fi network and streaming music from online sources. A much more common alternative is a USB port. Simply copy all your music onto a USB stick, plug it into the mini hi-fi, and the effect is much the same (if not quite as elegant).
Internet streaming: Not only does internet streaming allow you access to online radio stations and podcasts, but also some are compatible with streaming services such as Spotify so subscribers can access its vast library of tracks. However, this will require a bit of fiddly setting up and generally wi-fi models are more expensive than their offline counterparts.
USB: Plugging in a USB stick is a far more simple process than connecting your mini hi-fi to the wi-fi. But whenever you buy more music, you’ll need to copy it from your computer onto the stick and then plug it back into the mini hi-fi to listen.
Using your mini hi-fi for TV sound
Mini hi-fi systems are conventionally associated with playing music, but our tests have revealed that it can be a worthy alternative to a TV soundbar. During our test to find out what gets the best sound from your TV, we discovered that mini hi-fi systems can produce better TV sound compared with similar-scoring home cinema systems, sound bars and TVs on their own.
Our expert listening panel watched films in stereo and surround sound, as well as TV dialogue and musical samples. Unsurprisingly, all of the one-star products were disliked across the board, equally, no matter the type. But while a five-star TV can’t compete with a four or five-star soundbar, we were shocked to discover that the five-star hi-fi system we tested blew the soundbar out of the water.
So if you already have a decent mini hi-fi in your living room, then it’s worth connecting it to your TV with a standard aux cable or the digital audio output on your TV. Most hi-fis won’t have a digital optical or coaxial input to receive a Blu-ray player’s digital signal, but you can buy a digital-to-analogue converter (from £12). If you are connecting up your mini hi-fi to play TV sound, make sure the speakers are positioned correctly – you want to be sitting right in the centre of a surround-sound system to get the full effect.
