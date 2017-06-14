How to buy the best mini hi-fi system

The best mini hi-fis sound great, are easy to use, and will bring you constant listening pleasure for years to come. It's a crowded market, with plenty of models to choose from, all promising to be the best that you've ever heard. Only a few can deliver on that promise, which is why it pays to do some research.

Depending on how you wish to use your home sound system, mini hi-fi models can offer anything from just a simple CD player to radio, Bluetooth and internet streaming services. Explore our expert advice below to help guide you through buying your mini hi-fi system.

