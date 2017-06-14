How we test mini hi-fis

What does it sound like?

Our expert listening panel assesses sound quality using tracks from a collection of test CDs selected to put each system through its paces. They panel listens to classical, jazz, rock, pop and spoken word tracks in a controlled listening room.

Because of this, we can tell you if your Abba will sound atrocious, or your Beethoven brilliant.

8 tracks All that's needed for our experts to tell you about the sound quality of each model

The quality of the FM and DAB radios is also scrutinised to ensure that they are up to scratch and can deliver good sound quality from both strong and weaker stations. We also assess the sound that each system delivers when you're streaming music from an external connected device (such as an iPod) and listening to its music through the hi-fi system's speakers.

We also test how loud each system can go before the sound distorts, to see whether it's the type of hi-fi that would be ideal for a large room or a party, or whether it's really only suited to a smaller space where it would be used with the volume turned down a little.

Underpinning all these subjective sound quality tests is a raft of further technical tests that explore each system’s capabilities and limits, plus around 200 feature checks, where we test and log what they can do.

And we don't just test mini hi-fi systems against each other. In a recent investigation to find out what produces the best TV sound, we discovered that mini hi-fi systems actually perform better than most other sound systems. This test had our expert listening panel compare the audio from a mini hi-fi hooked up to a TV, with equivalently-scoring home cinema systems, sound bars and TVs on their own. Find out more about our findings in our how to buy the best mini hi-fi system guide.