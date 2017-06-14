Which? Best Buy mini hi-fi systems

Mini hi-fi systems can be expensive and temperamental, but our aim is make sure you don’t end up out of pocket or with a useless product. Unlike other review sites, we go out and buy every single mini hi-fi we review, just as you would, and then we take it to our lab for stringent testing.

We test over 20 new mini hi-fi systems every year and look at everything from simple, budget models costing £50, to pricey, feature-packed devices going for upwards of £500. We test models from the biggest brands on the market, including Panasonic, Sony, Cambridge Audio, Denon and Pioneer, and look at a wide range of models for each so you can decide when it's worth spending your money and when it's not.

Those we judge to be Which? Best Buy mini hi-fis sound fantastic and are easy to use, with no convoluted instruction manuals to wade through or overly-complicated processes to change music source. You can be sure that it is a genuinely excellent device.

Our thorough lab tests look at every aspect of the mini hi-fi, including:

How easy it is to set up and use

How well it sounds whether you're listening to classical, jazz, rock or pop.

What useful features it has, such as a radio, CD player, and music streaming capabilities. We also look at the ability to hook up an external device such as a smartphone or MP3 player and play music through your hi-fi speakers.

We’ve been testing mini hi-fi systems in our labs for more than 20 years so we know what separates the cream from the crop. And we don’t just reveal the best – we also highlight poor scoring Don’t Buy mini hi-fis, so you don’t inadvertently end up with an overpriced dud that you’ll soon want to replace.

