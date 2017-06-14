Which? Don't Buy mini hi-fi systems

What makes a Don’t Buy mini hi-fi

Don't Buy mini hi-fis are poorly built, difficult to use, with complicated settings and minute fiddly buttons. They churn out tinny, washed out sound and the radio is patchy and unlistenable. Not only that, but it’s an ordeal to hook it up any other devices, whether it’s a wired connection or via Bluetooth.

Sadly decent mini hi-fis rarely come cheap, and you’ll need to spend at least £150 to get a good system. It can be tempting to go for what is currently on offer, but you still risk overspending if it’s a particularly poor model. We’ve discovered Don’t Buy mini hi-fi systems costing as little as £70 and much as £500, so it’s obvious money is no indicator of quality. With our expert guidance you can figure out precisely what you want from your mini hi-fi, and then spend your money with confidence knowing that you’ve found a fantastic model which won’t let you down.