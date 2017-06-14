How to choose the best Mobile Phone Yearly Upgrade plan

How do you pay off the remainder of your loan?

Some yearly upgrade contracts now offer novel ways to pay off the remainder of the loan you received for the phone – they ask you to send the phone back to them. The value of the phone at this stage has been calculated to be the same as the money you still owe them.

But be warned – you will only get the full value of your trade-in phone if it’s in good condition. If the phone has major scratches, a cracked screen or if it doesn't turn on, then the value of your phone could decrease by up to 80%, or if it’s significantly damaged, you won’t get anything at all.

If you’re not offered the chance to send your phone back to cover the remaining cost after a year, you simply have to pay what’s owed.

You can do this however you like – by selling or recycling the phone to raise cash, or simply by keeping it and just paying back the money. Of course, this does run the risk of you being out of pocket, depending on how much you manage to get for your old phone. We’ve found that quite often you’ll get less than half the initial value for a phone after a year – or half way through a 24-month contract.

Can you upgrade before a year?

In some cases, yes. Plans like O2 Refresh clearly split the amount you are paying for the phone, and the amount you are paying for your monthly minutes, messages and data. You can upgrade whenever you want – but you must pay off the rest of the money you owe for the phone. O2 offers a recycling service that it promotes to help you do this, but be wary of the fact that it may not cover the full cost, so this could be an expensive way to upgrade.