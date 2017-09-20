How to keep track of your data and minutes

Does the risk of going over your monthly data limit or chatting away your included minutes give you cause for concern? You're not alone.

We asked more than 1,200 Which? readers how they use their phone and keep track of their usage, and found that more than 50% of you are concerned about an unexpectedly high bill.

That worry means we're not getting the most out of our phones and contracts, with some people going to fairly extreme lengths to avoid 'bill shock'.

Our survey also found that a third of you didn't know how to see how much data or how many minutes you had used, and about three quarters of you didn't know how much this costs outside their bundle. Understandably, 63% of you didn’t want to have to increase their monthly bill to make sure they have plenty to spare.

The good news is that monitoring your usage is a doddle and most of the simple tasks we use our phones for every day, such as checking emails, don't use much data at all.

Sure, if you want to show off the screen on your stunning new smartphone with a 4K YouTube video, for instance, or stream Spotify tunes on the highest possible bitrate, then you'll soon find your data depleted. But for the most part, staying within even modest data allowances shouldn't mean you need to cut yourself off when you aren't near a wi-fi connection.

In this guide, we'll show you simple ways to manage your data and minutes and how to make them go further by making a few small changes to your mobile habits.

