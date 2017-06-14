Mobile phone coverage in Scotland

Extensive research by Which? and OpenSignal has found that 4G mobile phone users in Scotland can, on average, get a 4G signal only 50.4% of the time. This means that Scotland came eighth out of 12 in our regional ranking of 4G availability.

Phone users in London have the best chance of getting a 4G signal, with customers able to get a 4G signal 69.7% of the time – 8% better than Yorkshire and Humberside, the second-placed region.

Wales had the worst availability overall – phone users there can only access 4G 35.4% of the time.

Scotland also came eighth in our rankings of 4G speeds. We found that 4G customers in the area received an average download speed of 21.1Mbps – that’s more than 2Mbps slower than customers experienced in the fastest region, Northern Ireland (23.3Mbps), but is still faster than many home broadband connections.

Best network for 4G availability in Scotland