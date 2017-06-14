Mobile phone coverage in the North East

Unique research, produced by Which? and mobile coverage specialists OpenSignal, has found that 4G mobile phone users in the North East can get a 4G signal around 60% of the time (60.3%). This means that the region ranks third out of 12, only behind Yorkshire and Humberside (61.3%), and London (69.7%).

The list of regions that lag behind the North East for average 4G availability include the North West (54.8%), South East (54.3%) and West Midlands (52.3%). Wales came bottom of our table with an average 4G availability of just 35.4%.

However, the North East compares poorly with other areas when it comes to 4G speeds.

Our data shows that 4G customers in the area experience an average download speed of 20.1Mbps. With an average 4G download speed of 18.8Mbps, only London came lower. The top performer in this category is Northern Ireland, with an average download speed of 23.3Mbps.

Best network for 4G availability in the North East