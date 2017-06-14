Mobile phone coverage in the North West

The latest report produced in partnership between Which? and OpenSignal has found that phone users in the North West have access to a 4G signal 54.8% of the time. This means the area came fifth in our ranking of 12 UK regions.

The North West couldn't best Northern Ireland (58.5%), the North East (60.3%), Yorkshire and Humberside (61.3%) or London (69.7%) for the proportion of time that residents have access to a 4G signal.

However, the region did far better than Wales, which came last in our rankings. Our new data showed that phone users in Wales could only connect to 4G networks 35.4% of the time.

When it came to average 4G speeds, the North West slipped to 10th place, with an average speed of 20.6Mbps. Only the North East (20.1Mbps) and London (18.8Mbps) had slower average speeds.

Northern Ireland topped our table, boasting an average 4G speed of 23.3Mbps.

Best network for 4G availability in the North West