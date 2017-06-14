Mobile phone coverage in the West Midlands

Unique new research by Which? and OpenSignal has found that 4G mobile phone users in the West Midlands can only get a 4G signal just over half the time (52.3%) on average (although the worst-performing network could only muster a 4G signal 39.9% of the time). This means that the area came seventh out of 12 in our regional ranking of 4G availability.

In comparison, phone users in London have the best chance of getting a 4G signal, with our data showing that they can get a signal 69.7% of the time. Meanwhile, 4G customers in Wales are typically restricted to slower networks, only able to access 4G 35.4% of the time.

Find out which network is the best where you live with our free coverage checker.

The West Midlands also came sixth in our rankings of 4G speeds. Here, we found that 4G customers in the area received an average download speed of 21.6Mbps – that's slower than the speeds customers experienced in the fastest region, Northern Ireland (23.3Mbps) but still faster than many home broadband connections.

Best network for 4G availability in the West Midlands