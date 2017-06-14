Mobile phone coverage across the UK
Mobile phone coverage in Yorkshire
Article 3 of 13
New data from Which? and Opensignal uncovers the reality of 4G coverage throughout the UK. Find out what it's really like in Yorkshire and see which provider has the best 4G network.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
A new study by Which? and coverage experts OpenSignal has found that 4G mobile phone users in Yorkshire and Humberside can get a 4G signal more than 60% of the time (61.3%). Of the 12 regions that we analysed, only London (69.7%) had a higher level of 4G availability.
In comparison, our data shows that 4G customers in Wales are generally restricted to far slower networks. In fact, the region has an average 4G availability rating of just 35.4%, placing it firmly in last place in our 4G availability rankings.
Find out which network is the best where you live with our free coverage checker.
Although London offers a better chance of accessing a 4G signal, Yorkshire and Humberside wins out when it comes to average 4G speeds.
While customers in the capital experienced an average 4G speed of 18.8Mbps, the slowest of the 12 regions we analysed, phone users in Yorkshire and Humberside received average speeds of 22.8Mbps. That was the second-fastest area (after Northern Ireland, with 23.3Mbps).
Best network for 4G availability in Yorkshire and Humberside
Our data shows that of the four phone networks, EE customers in Yorkshire and Humberside have the best chance of getting a 4G signal (available 67.9% of the time). At the other end of the rankings is Three, whose customers only have access to 4G 43.7% of the time.
3G availability and speeds in Yorkshire and Humberside
If 4G isn't available, customers will often drop on to the slower 3G network.
Once again, customers in Yorkshire and Humberside have some of the best availability in the country, and are able to access 3G or better 86.7% of the time. This means the area ranks second out of the 12 regions in our study.
Speeds are also good. Customers in the region experience an average 3G/4G speed of 15.1Mbps, second only to Northern Ireland (15.7Mbps).
Our analysis
The information used in this analysis comes from a regular collaboration between Which? and coverage experts OpenSignal, and is based on more than 500m data readings taken from people that have downloaded the free OpenSignal app.
By tracking 28,841 UK app users around the clock between June and August 2016, we're able to give a definitive account of the real mobile phone user experience. We're able to accurately report on network speeds and to chart our own metric, 'availability', which looks at the proportion of time that users have a network connection.
We think that this unique availability measurement, which determines whether the network is doing its job by providing a connection where it's needed most, is far more valuable than simply reporting predicted coverage based on computer models or one-off drive-by tests.
Read more about our approach, and download the free app, on the OpenSignal website.
Which network do you say is best?
Once you know which networks offer the best coverage where you live and work, you'll want to know which ones offer the best customer service and value for money. We asked 4,100 members of the public to tell us about what they love and hate about their network.
Read the results of our best mobile networks survey to find out the winners and the losers.