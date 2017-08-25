Best smartphones for kids

If you’re buying a mobile phone for your child, it can be tricky to know which is the best to buy. Here, we pick out our top choices, and explore how much you need to spend and how to set up parental controls.

The first thing you need to think about is what your child will be using the mobile phone for. If you just want them to have an emergency phone with mammoth battery life, to keep in the bottom of their school bag, it’s worth checking out our simple mobile phone reviews.

But if you want them to have a mobile that gives them fast internet, a decent camera and a few apps, you’ll need to invest in a smartphone. This doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune, though – we cover this, below.

We also highlight five smartphones we think offer terrific value for money – and stick a warning flag on three that might make your child understandably unhappy.

How much do you need to spend on a smartphone?

The prospect of buying a new smartphone fills many of us with dread as they can be pretty expensive, and going for an iPhone or Samsung can feel like a safe bet - even if they are pricey options.

But the truth is you don’t need to spend top dollar for top quality. While some smartphones cost more than £600 to buy outright, we’ve found several worthy of our Best Buy recommendation that cost less than £300.