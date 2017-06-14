How to buy the best Android smartphone
By Oli McKean
There are hundreds of different Android smartphones to choose from. We cut through the confusion to help you buy the best mobile phone.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Most smartphones in the UK run on the Android operating system, and there are far more to choose from compared with iOS and Windows models. But which Android mobiles are actually worth having?
The best Android smartphones have razor-sharp screens, long-lasting battery life and handy features such as a fingerprint reader to unlock the phone for added security. They also take beautiful photos that you'll be happy to share with friends and family, and provide serious competition to the latest Apple iPhones.
Unfortunately, we've also found shoddy Android handsets that disappoint so much we've made them Don't Buys. These smartphones are far from pleasurable to use - unless you're a fan of poor battery life, bad photos and dim displays.
One key thing to remember when shopping for an Android phone is that price is not always a good indicator of quality.
Just want to browse all the handsets we've tested? Head straight to our mobile phone reviews.
How much does an Android smartphone cost?
Android smartphones vary wildly in cost. You can pick up a budget model for less than £70, or spend £600+ on a top-of-the-range option. But what do you get for your money?
If you want to spend less than £100, you can find some handsets that handle the basics well and offer good value for money. A word of caution, though: we've unearthed some Don't Buy handsets in this price range.
You can spend less than £200 on a Best Buy mobile phone
Stretch your budget to up to £200 and there are some Best Buy phones to choose from - but these are fairly few and far between. Pick the right handset, and you'll get a phone that can run the latest apps smoothly, take decent photos and run on the fast 4G network. Bear in mind that there are lots of very middle-of-the-road phones at this price, too.
Spend £450 or more and you increase your chances of buying a high-quality smartphone with a dazzling and detailed screen, sleek design and impressive cameras.
Luckily, we've tested of hundreds of smartphones to help you buy the best mobile phone for you, whatever your budget. In our table, below, we've highlighted some of the best and worst Android smartphones.
Which? members can log in to see the products behind the scores. If you're not already a member, you can take a Which? trial.
The best and worst Android mobile phones
|Mobile phone
|Click for full review
|Battery
|Screen quality
|Score
|93%
|
The best Android smartphone we've ever tested. With its dazzling screen, excellent cameras and super fast processor, it's simply superb.
Find out which mobile phone we’re talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?.
|92%
|
You'll love its beautiful design, incredibly fast processor and brilliant cameras. Plus its battery life is phenomenal, offering 29 hours of call time or over 12.5 hours of web browsing.
Find out which mobile phone we’re talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?.
|91%
|
Offers terrific call quality and a vibrant screen, and it's the cheapest of our top-scoring Android mobile phones.
Find out which mobile phone we’re talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?.
|**
|34%
|
Disappointing battery life, poor cameras and a dismal display add up to a poor test score, and our Don't Buy recommendation.
Find out which mobile phone we’re talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?.
|***
|33%
|
It's slow, so using it for everyday tasks can be frustrating. The screen isn't pleasant to look at, and you won't be eager to share the photos taken on its rear and front cameras.
Find out which mobile phone we’re talking about by logging in or taking a £1 trial to Which?.
KeyMember Content
Who makes Android smartphones?
Android is an operating system run by Google. But you’ll find Android on a wide range of mobiles in all shapes and sizes, from companies such as Samsung, LG and Motorola. Below we look at some of the biggest names, and the pros and cons of each one.
Samsung
If you’re looking for a top-of-the-range handset, you might consider the more expensive Samsung models. They generally have good-quality screens, fast processors and innovative design. But Samsung isn’t such a convincing option if you’re looking for a more affordable handset, as some cheaper Samsung phones have earned a place in our Don't Buy hall of shame.
Pros Wide range, impressive premium models, innovative design
Cons Quality can be hit and miss
Interested in a Samsung smartphone? Check out all our Samsung mobile phone reviews.
LG
LG offers a wide range of phones, from expensive models to cheaper options. The brand is at its best at the top end of the range, with its pricier handsets offering detailed screens and all-day battery life. Some of LG’s high-end handsets have quirky features, including a modular design on the G5 smartphone.
Pros Quirky designs, impressive high-end models
Cons Its lower-spec models tend to be disappointing
Take a look at all our LG smartphone reviews.
Motorola
Motorola changed the smartphone market with the release of its Moto G in 2013. This was the first cheap mobile to offer a decent screen, powerful processor and reasonable cameras. Since then it has built on its success and the Moto G range is well worth considering, especially for those looking to spend £150 or less. It offers an even cheaper range, too, in the form of the Moto E, which covers the basics but has a cheap plasticky cover.
Pros Motorola usually gets the basics right for those on a budget
Cons Its phones often lack the wow factor and aren’t always very fast
Looking for a budget handset? Click here for all our Motorola smartphone reviews.
Google has recently brought out its pricey Pixel phones, to compete with expensive Apple and Samsung models. Both the Pixel and Pixel XL have a fingerprint reader and Google Assistant built in, and Google claims that they're the best camera smartphones. You can also still pick up Google's Nexus phones, which offer a decent set of specs at a more affordable price - but they're less widely available than they used to be.
Pros Great for Android purists, decent range to choose from
Cons No real budget options
Interested in a Google handset? Head straight to our Google smartphone reviews.