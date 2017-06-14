How to buy the best Android smartphone

Just want to browse all the handsets we've tested? Head straight to our mobile phone reviews.

How much does an Android smartphone cost?

Android smartphones vary wildly in cost. You can pick up a budget model for less than £70, or spend £600+ on a top-of-the-range option. But what do you get for your money?

If you want to spend less than £100, you can find some handsets that handle the basics well and offer good value for money. A word of caution, though: we've unearthed some Don't Buy handsets in this price range.

You can spend less than £200 on a Best Buy mobile phone

Stretch your budget to up to £200 and there are some Best Buy phones to choose from - but these are fairly few and far between. Pick the right handset, and you'll get a phone that can run the latest apps smoothly, take decent photos and run on the fast 4G network. Bear in mind that there are lots of very middle-of-the-road phones at this price, too.

Spend £450 or more and you increase your chances of buying a high-quality smartphone with a dazzling and detailed screen, sleek design and impressive cameras.

Luckily, we've tested of hundreds of smartphones to help you buy the best mobile phone for you, whatever your budget. In our table, below, we've highlighted some of the best and worst Android smartphones.

