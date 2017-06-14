Best mobile phone brands

Want to know which mobile phones are built to last? Then read on, as we reveal the best and worst mobile phone brands.

There’s nothing smart about a phone that struggles to get a signal or runs out of battery halfway through the day. And from screens that crack to buttons that won’t press, faulty phones can be expensive to fix.

Every year, we test dozens of mobile phones. These tests include charging and recharging the battery to find out how long it really lasts, and making phone calls with background noise to test the true call quality. This lets us tell you which phones are the best. But you also need to know if the phone will carry on working over the next few years. That’s why we ask owners to tell us about their phone – from Google and Motorola to Apple and Samsung, we can rate the brands that make phones that are built to last.

Scroll down to see our table which reveals the best and worst mobile phone brands.

Here, we compare mobile phone brands. If you just want to find out which mobile phones were the highest scoring in our tough lab tests, take a look at our Best Buy mobile phones.

The best and worst mobile phone brands

Our survey shows us what happens once you get your new phone home – and there's a big difference between the best and the worst brand. Below, we share what we've learnt about the big mobile phone brands, to help you decide which is best.

We've ranked brands by their customer score - which relates to whether their customers would recommend the brand. And the more stars for reliability, the fewer the problems reported by mobile phone owners.