Google mobile phones rated

Originally conceived as part of a university research project in 1996, Google has grown into the most popular search engine in the world. And over the last few years, the multinational company has turned its hand to making smartphones.

For the first few years, Google focused on creating the software for its phones – while other companies worked on the physical product. However, late 2016 saw the release of the first smartphones made inside and out by Google – the Pixel and Pixel XL.

Here, we reveal whether Google is a brand you should pay attention to when choosing your next smartphone. It’s responsible for creating the Android operating system used on phones made by many other brands (including Samsung, Motorola and LG), but are its phones actually any good?

