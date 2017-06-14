Which mobile phone brand?
Google mobile phones rated
By Oli McKean
Everyone knows Google - but can its smartphones become as popular as its search engine? We take a closer look.
Originally conceived as part of a university research project in 1996, Google has grown into the most popular search engine in the world. And over the last few years, the multinational company has turned its hand to making smartphones.
For the first few years, Google focused on creating the software for its phones – while other companies worked on the physical product. However, late 2016 saw the release of the first smartphones made inside and out by Google – the Pixel and Pixel XL.
Here, we reveal whether Google is a brand you should pay attention to when choosing your next smartphone. It’s responsible for creating the Android operating system used on phones made by many other brands (including Samsung, Motorola and LG), but are its phones actually any good?
The table below shows how Google smartphones have fared in our stringent lab assessments, and whether there are any Best Buys among them. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
|Average test score based on results of models tested in the past three years (as of 07 April 2017) that are still available. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in July 2016 of 35 Google mobile phone owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability on members’ experience of that brand. Table last updated 07 April 2017.
How much do Google mobile phones cost?
The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are among the priciest smartphones you can buy. You’ll pay around £600 for the 32GB version of the Pixel, or around £720 for the Google Pixel XL with the larger 5.5-inch display.
Google’s older Nexus phones are much less expensive than they used to be – but that’s partly due to their limited availability.