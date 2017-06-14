Which mobile phone brand?
HTC mobile phones rated
HTC is well-known for its mobile phones, but can they really be considered among the best smartphones you can buy? We’ve trawled through years of lab data, to give you the answer.
HTC was founded in Taiwan in 1997. It takes credit for the first touchscreen smartphone in 2005, and the first Google Android smartphone in 2008.
The world is now awash with hundreds of smartphones to choose from. Has HTC managed to stay ahead of the game, or has it been superseded by rivals like Samsung and LG?
We’ve tested many of the latest HTC smartphones, alongside competing models from other brands. We put all smartphones through exactly the same tests across key areas like battery life and camera quality, so we can help you buy the best phone for your budget.
There’s a huge range of test scores for HTC handsets – some are well worth adding to your shortlist, while others are best avoided. Plus, some cheaper models outstrip pricier counterparts, so consult our HTC mobile phone reviews to make the most sensible decision with your hard-earned cash.
Below, we reveal how HTC phones have fared in our test lab over the last few years, whether there are any Best Buys, and our verdict on whether it’s a brand to properly consider.
Browse all of our HTC mobile phone reviews.
How much do HTC mobile phones cost?
If you’re looking for a fairly cheap HTC smartphone, look to its Desire range. You can pick up a HTC Desire handset for less than £200. They’re hardly plush with the latest features, but might be a good choice if you want a no-frills model.
The HTC One range offers mobiles between around £250 and £350. These generally feel more premium to hold than Desire phones, thanks to a metal back (rather than plastic), and some have a fingerprint scanner.
HTC also makes phones at the top end of the market. 2017 saw the launch of the U Play (around £400 Sim-free) and the U Ultra (around £585 Sim-free). These phones have high-spec cameras, speedy processors and a few extra nifty features like HTC Sense Companion. Find out whether these phones are any good by reading our full reviews of the HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra.