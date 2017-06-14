Huawei mobile phones rated

Over the past few years, Chinese brand Huawei has established itself in the UK with some impressive smartphones that are worth more than a fleeting consideration.

Huawei smartphones are becoming well known for an impressive suite of features coupled with reasonable price tags.

But do they really compete with the Apples and Samsungs of this world? We put all smartphones through the same raft of demanding tests, regardless of price, so you can trust our reviews to truly separate the wheat from the chaff.

We’ve found huge differences between the various Huawei smartphones – so it’s worth checking out our Huawei mobile phone reviews before making a blind decision.

Scroll down for a quick overview of how the brand has held up in our unique tests. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.