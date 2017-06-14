Which mobile phone brand?
Huawei mobile phones rated
By Oli McKean
Article 7 of 10
Looking for a brilliant smartphone that doesn’t cost the earth? Huawei thinks it has the answer, but is its growing reputation justified?
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Over the past few years, Chinese brand Huawei has established itself in the UK with some impressive smartphones that are worth more than a fleeting consideration.
Huawei smartphones are becoming well known for an impressive suite of features coupled with reasonable price tags.
But do they really compete with the Apples and Samsungs of this world? We put all smartphones through the same raft of demanding tests, regardless of price, so you can trust our reviews to truly separate the wheat from the chaff.
We’ve found huge differences between the various Huawei smartphones – so it’s worth checking out our Huawei mobile phone reviews before making a blind decision.
Scroll down for a quick overview of how the brand has held up in our unique tests. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
|Huawei mobile phones overview table
|Number tested in the past three years
|14
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score (%)
|Typical spend
|+
|-
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes
|Average test score based on results of models tested in the past three years (as of 11 April 2017) that are still available. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in July 2016 of 33 Huawei mobile phone owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members’ experience of that brand. Table last updated 11 April 2017.
KeyMember Content
How much do Huawei mobile phones cost?
Huawei makes smartphones for a range of budgets. You can spend less than £200 on models like the Huawei Honor 5X, or around £600 on the Huawei Mate 9. But what are you paying more for?
The Mate 9 has a huge 5.9-inch screen, while the Honor 5X's screen is still large, at 5.5 inches. You might prefer the larger size if you’ll likely use the phone for watching videos and films while on a journey.
The Mate 9 also has a higher-spec processor so should work more quickly and effectively, more storage space (64GB vs 16GB), and a larger-capacity battery.
Our tests examine smartphones in the same way that you’d use them – and sometimes extra features and more impressive-sounding specs don’t add up to much at all. Head to our reviews of the Huawei Honor 5X and the Huawei Mate 9 to find out how these models compare.
Choosing the best Huawei mobile phones
There are Huawei smartphones with Huawei branding, but there are also Huawei phones with Honor branding. That’s because Honor is a subsidiary brand of Huawei. In real life, this shouldn’t make much difference – you’ll simply want a smartphone that has good battery life, decent cameras and is easy to use.
As mentioned above, Huawei makes both high-end and more affordable handsets. You’ll generally get better specs when you spend more – but that’s not to say you should expect the bare minimum if you spend less. For instance, many cheaper Huawei smartphones have a fingerprint scanner for fast device unlocking.
More and more Huawei smartphones across the price spectrum (including Honor handsets) also come with dual rear cameras. The theory is that the two sensors work in different ways to bring you the best possible image. This is a pretty innovative feature, and one that we enjoy assessing in our Huawei smartphone reviews.