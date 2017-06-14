Which mobile phone brand?
Microsoft mobile phones rated
By Oli McKean
Article 6 of 10
Not a fan of Apple iPhones or Android smartphones? Find out whether a Microsoft mobile phone is a good choice.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
It’s fair to say that Microsoft mobile phone releases have been few and far between in recent years, especially when compared with brands like Samsung and Huawei. The question is, though – are Microsoft smartphones any good?
Last year, rumours circulated that Microsoft would be killing off its Lumia range by the end of 2016. However, you can still buy a few of them at the time of writing.
On this page, we’ve summarised the key information from our Microsoft mobile phone testing over the past few years, to help you decide whether it’s a brand worth investing in. If you want to read reviews of individual models, head to our Microsoft mobile phone reviews right now.
The table below shows how Microsoft mobile phones have fared in our lab tests over the years, and reveals whether any Best Buys lie in their midst. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
|Microsoft mobile phones overview table
|Number tested in the past three years
|5
|Number of Best Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score (%)
|Loyalty score
|Typical spend
|+
|-
|Should I buy one?
|Table notes
|Average test score based on results of models tested in the past three years (as of 10 April 2017) that are still available. The customer score and brand reliability ratings are based on a Which? member survey conducted in July 2016 of 246 Microsoft mobile phone owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members’ experience of that brand. Table last updated 10 April 2017.
KeyMember Content
How much do Microsoft mobile phones cost?
Not as much as they used to - many cost less than £150. That's because the Microsoft handsets you can still buy are quite old, and there's limited availability. Only time will tell whether we'll see a new Microsoft smartphone any time soon.
That said, you'll still currently spend more than £300 on 2015's Microsoft Lumia 950. It has a 20Mp rear camera, 5.2-inch display and an iris scanner - which means you can unlock the phone with your eyes. Head to our Microsoft Lumia 950 review to find out whether it's a smartphone still worth considering.