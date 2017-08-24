Which mobile phone brand?
Top mobile phone brands for 2017
By Oli McKean
We reveal the best and worst mobile phone brands, to help you find a handset you’ll love and that should stand the test of time
Smartphones are pretty indispensable to modern life. They help us keep in contact with friends in family, get us from A to B, and entertain us on train journeys. This makes it incredibly annoying when they develop a fault - or break.
We test dozens of smartphones every year. These tests include charging and recharging the battery to find out how long it really lasts, and making phone calls with background noise to test true call quality. This lets us reveal the Best Buy mobile phones that are worth a place on your shortlist.
But you also need to know if the phone will carry on working over the next few years. That’s why we ask owners to tell us about their handset – from Apple and Samsung to Google and Motorola – we can rate the brands that make phones that are built to last. We've found big differences between the best and worst brands.
The table below gives an overview of what mobile phone owners think of their handset, and unearths the brands that make the most reliable handsets. Brands are ranked by their customer score, which relates to whether their customers would recommend the brand. The more stars for reliability, the fewer the problems reported by mobile phone owners. Plus, we’ve calculated the average test score of mobile phones from each manufacturer, to help you buy the best model.
|86%
|79%
|
This brand makes fantastic smartphones. Its customers seem to agree - it has the highest customer score out of all other mobile phone brands in our survey. This, combined with a decent reliability rating, makes this brand a good choice for your next smartphone.
|73%
|73%
|
We've found many Best Buy smartphones from this brand. Its customers seem to be generally happy with their handset, and the brand seems to be pretty dependable, too. It's worth noting that it's also the joint highest-rated mobile phone brand for value for money.
|64%
|72%
|
Everyone has heard of this smartphone brand, which produces phones for all budgets. We've found Best Buy and Don't Buy phones from this brand, so quality can be a bit hit and miss, but there are some great bargains to be snapped up. This brand is rated highly for value for money, plus it gets the joint second highest reliability score.
|76%
|70%
|
This brand has produced the best mobile phones we've ever seen. It makes both expensive and more budget-friendly smartphones, which include our cheapest Best Buy mobile. If you buy a phone from this brand at random, chances are that you'll pick a Best Buy - and its customers seem pretty content, too.
|68%
|65%
|
This is the highest-rated mobile phone brand for reliability, for the second year in a row. It's an emerging brand, but we've been generally impressed with its phone. At the time of writing, all phones we've tested from this brand in 2017 score between 65% and 79% in our test lab, which is impressive.
|70%
|59%
|
Smartphones from this brand are generally pretty good, though it's fair to say that some are much better than others. Its reliability rating has improved from three to four stars since last year, meaning that customers are reporting fewer faults. That said, it has a middling customer score - it's not that its customers are unhappy with the brand, but they're not as enthusiastic as customers from some other brands seem to be.
|66%
|57%
|
This brand has a few Best Buys in its line-up, but they're always the expensive ones. Its reliability rating isn't poor, but three stars isn't anything to get excited about - a higher proportion of its customers has reported problems to us than most of the other brands in this table for which we have a reliability rating.
|64%
|57%
|
The least reliable mobile phone brand, out of the brands for which we have reliability results, according to our survey. Some 32% of phones from this brand that had been owned for up to two years had developed a fault. That said, it's still not woefully unreliable, and there are some brilliant smartphones from this manufacturer to choose from. However, it's only really the pricey ones that are worth considering - its more budget-friendly phones aren't very good.
|53%
|50%
|
An average test score of 53% is poor, especially when you think about all the better phones you could be spending your money on. Our survey reveals that they're likely to stand the test of time, but its customers generally aren't that impressed with them.
Choosing the best brand of mobile phone
When you're looking to buy a mobile phone, there's an awful lot of choice. We help cut through that noise - the table above reveals whether Apple and Samsung are really the be-all-and-end-all, or whether you're better off going with an option from brands such as Motorola or Huawei.
The brand with the highest customer score is hard to fault. All phones we've tested from this brand that are still available are Best Buys, and a relatively low proportion of its customers reported faults in our survey. It seems to attract loyal customers, too. Some 94% of owners told us they'd chosen another phone from this brand when they bought a new handset.
On the flip side, the manufacturer with the lowest customer score makes rubbish phones that we think you should avoid. There are a lot of brands in the middle of the best and worst, all with their merits and downsides.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
To calculate our customer score, we ask smartphone owners how satisfied they are with their model, and how likely they are to recommend the brand to friends. As you'll see in the table above, many of the big brands don't come highly recommended.
For our reliability rating, we ask smartphone owners about any faults they've experienced. We also ask about the seriousness of those faults, to find out whether they amounted to minor annoyances, or whether you'd need to buy a new phone. The fewer problems and the less serious the issues reported, the higher the reliability score. The best brand for reliability achieved a score of 93%, while the worst got 73%. Reliability data was gathered from those who have owned their phones for up to three years.