Top mobile phone brands for 2017

Smartphones are pretty indispensable to modern life. They help us keep in contact with friends in family, get us from A to B, and entertain us on train journeys. This makes it incredibly annoying when they develop a fault - or break.

We test dozens of smartphones every year. These tests include charging and recharging the battery to find out how long it really lasts, and making phone calls with background noise to test true call quality. This lets us reveal the Best Buy mobile phones that are worth a place on your shortlist.

But you also need to know if the phone will carry on working over the next few years. That’s why we ask owners to tell us about their handset – from Apple and Samsung to Google and Motorola – we can rate the brands that make phones that are built to last. We've found big differences between the best and worst brands.