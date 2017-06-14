How to choose the best mobile security app

A mobile security app can help protect your smartphone or tablet from viruses, scammers and thieves. But not all mobile security apps are created equal. Read on to find out how to choose the best.

Just like a computer, your smartphone and tablet are open to malware, viruses, and scams. We carry so much personal data on our mobile devices that it's essential to protect yourself from the threat of criminals.

Read on to find out why you should download a mobile security app, as well as our guidance on getting the best one for you. Do you need to pay for it, or will a free app do the job?

