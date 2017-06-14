Which? Best Buy mobile security apps
The best mobile security apps will protect your phone or tablet from criminals, stopping them getting hold of your passwords, personal data and credit card details. Our tough tests reveal the security apps that work and the ones that don't.
We store a lot of personal details on our smartphones and tablets – from account and financial information on banking applications to passwords for email and social media, plus credit card details on shopping apps. So if your device is left vulnerable to hackers, there's a veritable bounty for them to loot.
Mobile security apps are a cheap way to ensure your private information stays private… provided you install one that's worth its salt. We only award Best Buy status to the mobile security apps that are most capable at coping with new and emerging threats. We've even found Best Buy apps that are completely free of charge, so you can keep your tablet or smartphone safe without spending a penny. Our tough tests go further than anyone else's to ensure that we only recommend the best.
- To simulate a persistent scammer, we test each mobile security app against dozens of real-world spam and phishing threats. The best ones will keep your device as impenetrable as Fort Knox.
- Choosing a poor-scoring app could leave you prone to data security risks. Our Best Buys identify the threats and won't leave you exposed.
- There's no point downloading an app that's a nightmare to use or understand, so we test each one for how usable it is. We don't award Best Buys to any software that's overly complicated or a pain to use.
How we uncover the best mobile security apps
Mobile security apps need to score 72% in our tough tests to be a Best Buy
There seems to be a story in the news every day about a new threat aimed at smartphones and tablets. So we make sure that the apps claiming to vanquish them are as good as they say. Once the security app is downloaded, we launch an assault of malware and scams at the phone or tablet to see how it copes, and whether the performance of the device is slowed down in the process.
As well as viruses, phishing and spam, we go the extra mile to make sure only the best software is given a Best Buy logo.
- Remote wipe: does the app have a feature to allow you to remotely access the phone if it's lost or stolen to wipe your vulnerable information?
- Operating speed: watertight security is all very well, but if the app drags down the speed of your web browsing and gaming, then it will lose marks.
- Reporting: we like explanations to be clear, with obvious actions to take, without leaving the user anxious and confused.
- Ease of use: it's essential that the app is straightforward to install and operate. Any of our Best Buys will be a doddle to set up.
Mobile security app reviews you can trust
We test apps from all the most popular security app brands, as well as any we think are producing innovative software. You'll find reviews of both paid-for and free apps from the likes of Norton, AVG and Avast.
