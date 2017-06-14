Which? Best Buy mobile security apps

The best mobile security apps will protect your phone or tablet from criminals, stopping them getting hold of your passwords, personal data and credit card details. Our tough tests reveal the security apps that work and the ones that don't.

We store a lot of personal details on our smartphones and tablets – from account and financial information on banking applications to passwords for email and social media, plus credit card details on shopping apps. So if your device is left vulnerable to hackers, there's a veritable bounty for them to loot.

Mobile security apps are a cheap way to ensure your private information stays private… provided you install one that's worth its salt. We only award Best Buy status to the mobile security apps that are most capable at coping with new and emerging threats. We've even found Best Buy apps that are completely free of charge, so you can keep your tablet or smartphone safe without spending a penny. Our tough tests go further than anyone else's to ensure that we only recommend the best.

To simulate a persistent scammer, we test each mobile security app against dozens of real-world spam and phishing threats. The best ones will keep your device as impenetrable as Fort Knox.

Choosing a poor-scoring app could leave you prone to data security risks. Our Best Buys identify the threats and won't leave you exposed.

There's no point downloading an app that's a nightmare to use or understand, so we test each one for how usable it is. We don't award Best Buys to any software that's overly complicated or a pain to use.

Log in to view our full list of Best Buy security apps on this page. If you're not a Which? member, you can sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and get instant access to our mobile security app Best Buys and all of our expert reviews.