Mobility scooter buying tips

We explain what you should look for and check when buying a scooter, including the questions to ask and what to try out.

Pride, Sunrise Medical, Kymco and TGA are some of the best-known brands of mobility scooters in the UK.

But rather than picking one particular brand to go for, it’s more important to focus on buying a scooter that suits you and your size, requirements and lifestyle.

Before you head to the shops, find a Best Buy mobility scooter that aced our rigorous lab tests by visiting our mobility scooter reviews.

Shop around for your mobility scooter

Although there are many online retailers, it is advisable to try before you buy when it comes to mobility scooters – even if this means limiting yourself to a few models available for you to try out in person.

When trying each scooter out, make sure it lets you sit in a comfortable and stable upright position with sufficient leg room, and from where you can easily reach the controls.

Some of the seats on small scooters will be too narrow for larger body types, while some of the more expensive scooters will have adjustable seats and backrests.

As well as sitting on a mobility scooter, make sure you drive it, too, and do the same with different models.

Once you’ve chosen a model, you can always try to find it cheaper online, providing you are not in a rush to buy. Click on the links to buying a new or second-hand scooter in the left-hand menu for more advice on buying online.

Check that your scooter comes with a guarantee and an after-sales service. Models should come with a guarantee of at least one year; some come with two or three years. You may also want to consider an extended warranty if one is available.

Ask the right questions

Make sure you ask the following questions when buying a new mobility scooter:

Will I need to buy any additional accessories or does it come with everything I need?

How long will I have to wait for delivery?

Will the scooter be delivered fully assembled or will I need to put it together myself?

Does the scooter come with a guarantee and after-sales service?

Are spare parts available for the model I have in mind and are they easy to get hold of?

Check the mobility scooter folds easily

If you’re buying a folding travel scooter, make sure it's easy to fold without your fingers getting caught in the frame. If it dismantles, make sure you take it apart, lift its component parts to see how heavy they are and put them back together again to check how easy it is to reassemble.

Our mobility scooter reviews contain star ratings to show you how easy each model was to set up and transport.

You’ll also want to experiment with how you’ll get your mobility scooter into your car, either lifting it, perhaps with help, or with the aid of a ramp or hoist.

There is no such thing as a standard boot – while two cars may have similar capacities, they’re sure to be different shapes. So, the only way to tell whether a scooter will fit in your boot is to try it in your car. This can often be the deciding factor for people.

Investigate mobility scooter prices

The mobility scooter market can be confusing as there are big variations in price, even when you're buying new. For example, mobility scooters can be less than half the price when bought online, but there are drawbacks - for example, the price might not include assembly, servicing or maintenance.

You can also buy a second-hand mobility scooter or lease your scooter, including from Motability, if you're in receipt of certain disability benefits.

We've given the recommended retail price (RRP) for the mobility scooters we tested in our reviews, but be careful not to take the RRP at face value – most retailers display it as a price guide, but will often have offers or promotions, or sell way below it. Don't be shy about asking whether there's a deal to be done.

Buying mobility scooters safely

Whatever company you go with, check that it is British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA)-accredited (look for a membership certificate displayed in its premises or the BHTA logo on the company's website).

Its members have to abide by a code of practice, approved by the Trading Standards Institute. This means members should not pressure you into buying or sell you something unsuitable for your needs.