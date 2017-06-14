Apple iPod vs Sony Walkman
By Tom Morgan
If you want a new MP3 player, should you pick an Apple iPod or Sony Walkman? We compare the brands to reveal the top-scoring MP3 players.
Although MP3 players aren't as popular as they once were, they still serve a purpose if you're looking for an affordable product to store your music on. They all fit into your pocket, and certain models can be clipped onto your clothing too, making them ideal for gym fanatics and commuters alike.
We've had a range of Apple iPod and Sony Walkman MP3 players in our lab, and our rigorous testing helps us separate the prime players from the disappointing duds. Read on to see what sets Apple and Sony apart, plus tips on picking the perfect MP3 player for you.
Apple vs Sony
- Sound quality, with supplied headphones:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Memory (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Display size (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Battery life (hrs:mins):
- Member exclusive
Best Apple MP3 player: This device is our highest-scoring MP3 player. It's delightfully easy to use, and you can store thousands of songs on it. Our audio experts were impressed with the sound quality, and battery life is brilliant, too. Log in to see which MP3 player we're talking about.
- Sound quality, with supplied headphones:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Memory (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Display size (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Battery life (hrs:mins):
- Member exclusive
Best Sony Walkman MP3 player: This MP3 player is a clear Best Buy. It supports hi-res audio for crystal-clear sound and it won't break the bank either. To top things off, transferring songs from a PC to this gadget is a breeze. Log in to see which MP3 player we're talking about.
- Sound quality, with supplied headphones:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Memory (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Display size (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Battery life (hrs:mins):
- Member exclusive
Best MP3 player for battery life: No MP3 player we've tested can beat this device when it comes to battery life. In fact, we squeezed almost 70 hours of playback from it - almost double that of one of its main competitors. Log in to see which MP3 player we're talking about.
The Apple iPod Range
It doesn't look like Apple has plans to develop any more MP3 players, but you can still buy the iPod Touch, iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle on the company's website. Our audio experts have tested all of them in our lab.
The most expensive Apple MP3 player is the iPod Touch, which you can get with either 16GB, 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage. It has a 4-inch display and access to Apple's app store. A top-of-the-range iPod Touch will cost you around £379 - even more than many well-known smartphones.
The iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle are more portable than the Touch. The iPod Nano features a 2.5-inch display and comes with 16GB of storage - enough for thousands of songs. It will set you back around £150. Apple's iPod Shuffle, the smallest option, doesn't have a screen (so you can't manually select tracks), but it's so small it can clip onto your clothing.
The Sony Walkman range
Sony's Walkman line-up serves as an alternative to the iPod range. Walkmans are better suited to audiophiles, as they're compatible with high-resolution audio. That means you'll get a much more detailed sound from certain Walkmans than from an iPod Touch, iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle.
At the time of writing, the cheapest Sony Walkman we've tested, the Sony NWZ-E585, costs around £90. If you're working with a bigger budget, you might instead be looking at the Sony NWZ-A15 (£150) or Sony NW-A25HN (£240). Ultimately, a top-of-the-range iPod will likely cost you more than a premium Walkman.
Many Sony MP3 players also offer expandable memory - a feature no iPod has included. If you buy a Sony Walkman and fill it up with songs more quickly than expected, you can add to the storage simply by adding a micro-SD card. This can transform a regular 16GB Walkman into a 128GB device that you can pack with hundreds of your favourite albums.
Some of Sony's MP3 players consist of a music player built into a set of headphones. We've tested several models like this, including the Sony NWZ-W273S and Sony SSE-BTR1. For more on Sony Walkmans, see our collection of Sony Walkman reviews.
How we test MP3 players
When it comes to testing MP3 players, we examine everything that matters to ensure that only the greatest devices earn our Best Buy title. Our panel of audio experts pay close attention to each MP3 player's sound quality to see whether it can cope well with various musical genres. The best MP3 players can handle rock tracks and jazz with ease, and vocals are crystal clear.
Ease of use is also important, and MP3 players that don't score highly are often let down by confusing menus and poor displays.
We charge and discharge an MP3 player's battery several times to see how long it will last you before you're hunting around for the nearest power socket.
