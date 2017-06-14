Apple iPod vs Sony Walkman

The Apple iPod Range

It doesn't look like Apple has plans to develop any more MP3 players, but you can still buy the iPod Touch, iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle on the company's website. Our audio experts have tested all of them in our lab.

The most expensive Apple MP3 player is the iPod Touch, which you can get with either 16GB, 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage. It has a 4-inch display and access to Apple's app store. A top-of-the-range iPod Touch will cost you around £379 - even more than many well-known smartphones.

The iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle are more portable than the Touch. The iPod Nano features a 2.5-inch display and comes with 16GB of storage - enough for thousands of songs. It will set you back around £150. Apple's iPod Shuffle, the smallest option, doesn't have a screen (so you can't manually select tracks), but it's so small it can clip onto your clothing.

For more on Apple's iPod range, head over to our guide on how to buy the best Apple iPod. There, you'll find more tips on deciding which model to buy.

If you're having trouble with your existing iPod, our iPod problems solved page can help.