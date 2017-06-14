Which? Best Buy MP3 players
If you’re looking for a great MP3 player, our Best Buy models will be music to your ears. Discover how our testing reveals only the very best.
Whether you’re looking for a gym buddy or a companion for your commute, our Best Buy MP3 players can add music to the mundane.
With the help of our expert reviews, you can discover not only the Best Buy MP3 players, but also the models you should avoid. Make sure you’re not dealing with sound that lacks punch during pop tunes or clout within classical arrangements. After all, you want an MP3 player that's convenient without compromise.
- We listen to tracks covering a range of genres from rock and pop to classical and spoken word. Whatever your style, a Best Buy MP3 player will get your foot tapping.
- We test how portable each MP3 player is and how long the battery lasts to uncover the devices that will re-energise your exercise and won’t tire on your travels.
- A Best Buy MP3 player must not only sound great, but should also be hassle free to use – even if you’ve never owned one before.
Pick up an MP3 player that will do your music collection justice. Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our MP3 player recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now.
How we uncover the best MP3 players
Unlike other review sites, we pay for every MP3 player we review. We test every aspect of MP3 players – even how convenient they are for running with – to ensure that whatever you’re looking for, you’ll be able to find a Best Buy that's perfect for you.
If we award an MP3 player with a Best Buy title, you can be sure that it's easy to use and perfectly portable. If you settle for a music player that can't call itself a Best Buy, you run the risk of buying an MP3 player with muffled sound and confusing menus.
- Sound: Using an expert listening panel, we play the same tracks through each MP3 player to ensure that each sound rating is directly comparable to the next.
- Ease of use: We determine not only how easy it is to operate each MP3 player, but also how straightforward it is to load your tracks onto the device.
- Battery life: We run each model's battery from full to flat while playing music to see how long you can expect your MP3 player to last.
You’ll find the pick of the bunch from our independent testing for top sound, great portability and fantastic battery life.
MP3 player reviews you can trust
We test the latest MP3 players from big-name brands including Apple and Sony. Our researchers have found that top names don’t always deliver top results, which is why our tests can help you make the right choice when it comes to buying a new MP3 player.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
If you’re a Which? member, you can log in now to unlock the Best Buy MP3 player reviews on this page.
Not yet a Which? member? Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.