Which Apple iPod should you buy?

iPod Nano

The iPod Nano is a small, lightweight MP3 player that features a bright and responsive 1.5-inch touchscreen. It lacks the wi-fi capabilities of the iPod Touch, which means it can't be used with streaming services. Even so, at around £150, this colourful little music player is noticeably cheaper and even more portable.

Despite its limitations when it comes to streaming, the iPod Nano still has a good range of functionality, featuring Bluetooth and FM radio with live pause and rewind, plus the ability to tag songs you like so you can buy them from iTunes. The iPod Nano also has Apple's VoiceOver function built in, which tells you the name of a song being played and the artist.

Pros: The iPod Nano offers minimalist Apple design and a nice touchscreen display, without scrimping on portability.

Cons: This Apple iPod is only available with 16GB of memory, enough for around 4,000 songs. Installing apps on the device will see space fill up quick, and memory can't be expanded.

Take a look at our full iPod Nano review to see if this MP3 player does enough to impress our audio experts. If you're having trouble with your current iPod, see our iPod problems solved advice guide.