How to buy the best disposable nappies

How many disposable nappies do babies use per day?

In the first few months after birth, your baby will use between six and 12 disposable nappies a day. That adds up to around 372 nappies a month.

As they get older, they are likely to need less nappies, But they could still use anything between four and 10 nappies a day until they're potty trained, which could be anywhere between 18 months and three years old

Based on using eight nappies a day until they're two years old, that would be more than 5,300 nappies.

5,300The number of nappies your baby could use by the age of two

How much do disposable nappies cost?

Disposable nappies usually cost anything between 5p and 16p each, depending on which brand you choose and the age of your child. That means you'll need to budget around £30 a month on top of all your other baby essentials.

Over the first two years of their life, based on using eight nappies a day and the more expensive nappies, you could be spending up to £860.

£860The amount you could spend on nappies in the first couple of years

But there are ways to cut the cost of nappies. When we surveyed 2,000 UK parents about the nappy brand they use and we found that some budget nappy brands were rated as highly as pricey ones.

Based on using eight size-2 newborn nappies a day, if you were to use one of the cheapest highly-rated brands as opposed to one of the most expensive, you could save nearly £50 in just the first three months.

Visit our page on the best disposable nappy brands to find out which came out on top, and which you'd be wasting your money on.