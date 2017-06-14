Lidl nappies
By Anna Studman
Lidl Toujours nappies are some of the cheapest on the market. Read on to see how they are rated by some of the 2,000 parents that took part in our survey.
We asked thousands of UK parents to rate big-name nappy brands, including Lidl Toujours nappies, for characteristics such as value for money and absorbency.
Of the 2,000 parents we surveyed in August 2016, around 15% had used Lidl nappies in the past 12 months and 7% are using them now. This is far less than rival brand Aldi Mamia – 29% are using them now and 48% have in the past year.
We asked these parents to score each nappy brand on five key nappy criteria: ease of use, value for money, fit, comfort and absorbency. From this, we were able to give star ratings out of five alongside customer satisfaction scores.
Lidl nappies range
Lidl is benefiting from the rise of the budget supermarket, along with Aldi, and Lidl Toujours has become a popular budget option for frugal parents. Lidl nappies can't be bought online, so these might only be a viable option if you have a Lidl store nearby.
Lidl Toujours come in newborn (size 1), newborn mini (2), midi (3), maxi (4) and junior (5) sizes. The newborn size-1 nappies are for babies weighing 2-5kg, and size 2 are for 3-6kg babies.
The midi size will fit babies from 4-9kg, the maxi size is for babies and toddlers 7-18kg, and junior is for =19-25kg children.
Lidl also does potty-training and pull-up pants – Junior Active Plus pants (size 5 for children 13-20kg), extra-large nappies and Junior Big Pants (size 6 for children 15+ and 16+).
Lidl nappies price comparison
Lidl nappies are some of the cheapest nappies on the market, with prices similar to that of Aldi and own-brand offerings from the likes of Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco. Its nappies come in at between 7-9p per nappy, and it's a good idea to look out for Lidl offers to take advantage of them where possible.
Prices checked April 2016.
How to save money on disposable nappies
In our survey of more than 2,000 parents in the UK with children under five, cost was the second-most-important factor in choosing which nappy brand to use. Disposable nappies work out to be more expensive than reusable ones, even if you're using a cheaper brand such as Lidl Toujour, which will cost you upwards of £200 a year.
In order to save some money if you're using disposables, follow our tips:
- Buy larger packs to reduce costs. But be wary of bulk-buying too much in one size – especially for newborns and younger babies – as your baby may outgrow them sooner than you expect.
- Take advantage of special offers. If you're not loyal to one particular brand, special offers can really help you to save. The competition between nappy manufacturers is such that offers are often available. Subscription services such as Amazon Family offer up to 20% off nappies, including Pampers.
- Look out for free nappies and money-off nappy vouchers through baby clubs. We've got a full list of these in our guide to free and cheap baby stuff.
As well as nappies, make sure you're getting the best deal for baby wipes by visiting our guide to where to buy the cheapest baby wipes.