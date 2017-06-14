How to use Nespresso compatible capsules

The savings you make could add up if you drink a couple of cups or more per day. Our top-scoring Best Buy from our 2017 taste tests could save you over nearly £100 per year if you switch from Nespresso, based on drinking two cups per day. Find out which cheap capsule made it onto our list of the best compatible capsules for 2017.

Tips for using compatible capsules

Some members reported issues using compatible capsules in their machines when we first taste-tested Nespresso capsules in 2016. In both our 2016 and 2017 Nespresso compatible capsule taste tests, we made hundreds of espressos using a wide range of popular brands, and found that every brand worked properly. However, taking a little extra care when inserting the capsule can pay off, so make sure you follow our tips below.

1. Check your machine is compatible

If you have an older Nespresso machine, double-check the small print when you buy. Some pods state they work best in specific machines. Most aren’t compatible with built-in or professional models. If you're in the market for a new machine, consult our Nespresso coffee machine reviews.

2. Line the pod up with care

Compatible pods can be shaped slightly differently to Nespresso-branded capsules, so the main thing is to take your time inserting the pod, and make sure that it’s lined up precisely in the machine.

3. Don't force it...

If the machine doesn't close easily don't force it down, but check the pod has lined up correctly.

4 ...but, press firmly

We found you may need to press the capsule lever more firmly than with a Nespresso pod.

5. Empty used pods

Don’t forget to empty the container of used capsules frequently - an overfull pod bin might stop new capsules loading correctly.

If you still experience problems, you can contact the capsule manufacturer for advice, or approach the retailer for a refund.