From NOx to CO - Dirtiest and Cleanest Carmakers Revealed

All cars have to adhere to exactly the same emission limits, regardless of size or shape. So you might expect all diesel cars to be as bad each other – but our tests show huge differences between different brands of cars.

Our emission tests are more realistic than the official ones. This is because the current official tests are based on the outdated and soon to be replaced NEDC cycle, which doesn’t really strain the vehicle being tested. The official rules are also lax and allow for numerous loopholes to be exploited by manufacturers, such as running the car in eco-mode, turning off air-con and over-inflating tyres.

In comparison, Which? tests use much more realistic cycles, including the more strenuous WLTP cycle and a motorway cycle where the car is accelerated to and then sustains motorway speeds. You can find out more about the differences between official and Which? tests by going to our how we test MPG and emissions guide.

As part of our emission tests, we measure how much NOx is produced.

In the graphics below, you’ll find brand averages for the diesel cars tested between 2012 and 2016. These are divided into cars that either officially meet the older and slightly more lax Euro 5 emission limits or the newer, more stringent Euro 6 emission limits.

Cars that meet the Euro 6 emission limits should be the cleanest cars you can buy. But as you can see from our test results, the NOx emissions from the car brands varies enormously. Scroll down to read our analysis of each brand.