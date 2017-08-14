Which? verdict on Continental car tyres

Continental tyres are among the highest performing currently available, and offer excellent grip and handling in both wet and dry conditions. This has made them popular standard-fit equipment on a variety of sports cars, and they are widely available both online and on the high street.

Semperit, an Austrian tyre maker now wholly owned by Continental, is pitched as a mid-range offering, but also offers high performance in the wet and dry. The downside is that they are not as well known in the UK and can prove harder to find.



Mid-range brand Uniroyal made a name for itself manufacturing tyres that excelled in wet conditions, and may prove a good choice for drivers who have to replace all four tyres in one go and can't quite stretch to a top-end product. They’re not the most widely available in the UK, though, meaning you may have to do some research to find Uniroyals in the size you need.

Budget brand Barum is a relative unknown in the UK tyre market, and is a budget choice. Despite this, it offers reasonably balanced performance, though some models have shown slight weakness when it comes to braking in the wet. Like Continental’s other-brand tyres, they may also prove hard to find.