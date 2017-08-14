Best Cheap Cars for 2017

Cheap cars can hit that sweet spot between being a reliable, safe, comfortable car that’s easy to drive and not too expensive to fill up, as well as being kind to your bank balance. If you're looking for a great-value car, you can find one - provided you use our test results to help you out.

You may think that skimping and buying a cheaper car will resign you to a fate of breakdowns and bumpy rides, but that’s not always the case. We’ve found high-scoring models that cost significantly less than models that came off worse in our testing. A poor car is something you can be stuck with for years, giving you a frustrating driving experience, a lack of space and comfort, as well as hefty fuel bills.

Equally, we’ve found some shocking models that attempt to woo you with a temptingly low price tag only to disappoint at every turn. Price doesn’t always line up with quality, which is why our expert, unbiased testing is so important.

We don’t take price into account when we review cars. Our lab casts an impartial eye over every car we test, putting them through over 320 checks and tests, and driving them for 500 miles before we reach a verdict. We've tested models that cost more than £70,000 that are less reliable than cars that are available for less than half the price.

Here, we round-up five cheap cars that are every bit as comfortable, easy to drive and efficient as some of their more expensive cousins. You'll find a car that suits your needs in our list, whether that's a spacious large SUV, sprightly small car or an ideal family hatchback - we've got the popular classes covered. Plus three cheap cars you should avoid.

